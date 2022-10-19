Murder and Witchcraft, The Hex House Murder

November 27th, 1928, three men showed up at Nelson Rehmeyers house and killed him. What happened and drove these three men to kill a 60-year-old local healer?

Rehmeyer's Hollow. (2022, June 25). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rehmeyer%27s_Hollow

York County, Pennsylvania, was settled by the Pennsylvania Dutch, the descendants of German immigrants in the 17th and 18th centuries. They also brought their traditional healing passed down through generations when they immigrated—originally called Brauche or Braucherei in the traditional language of Deitsch; however, it became better known as ¨ pow-wow ¨ as they settled into the communities.

Pow-wowing is a folk healing practice combining religious and belief elements with health and healing, restoring health, preventing illness in humans and animals, and protecting from physical and spiritual harm. The rituals are used in combination with Christian symbols and beliefs.

However, many also believe this practice can be evil and gives the practitioner the ability to hex another person; some say this is another form of witchcraft. The handbook to Pow-wowing is a book called Pow-Wows, Or, Long Lost Friend, by John George Hoffman.

The book states: "Whoever carries this book with him, is safe from all enemies, visible and invisible; and whoever has this book with him cannot die without the holy corpse of Jesus Christ, nor drown in any water, nor burn up in any fire, not can any unjust sentence be passed upon him. So help me. +++"

Characterization of John George Hohman on the cover and frontis of the Lewis de Claremont edition of Long Lost Friend, 1938.Heilman Collection of Patrick J. Donmoyer

Pow-wowing was practiced by many people in York county, including the victim, Nelson Rehmeyers, and the main suspect of his killing, Jon Blymire. Nelson was 60 years old, 6ft tall, 200lbs, and had been practicing Pow-wowing for as long as most folks could remember.

He was a local potato farmer and raised livestock. Most around town said Rehmeyer kept to himself, didn't bother anybody, and helped people when they needed it as an active pow-wow practitioner. Some say people only liked him because he was the best healer around.

Nelson lived alone at this time, his wife left him, she and the children moved up the road; however, they rarely saw each other. She left Nelson because he was obsessed with white magic and sick of his ¨ pow-wowing ¨and strangers always at the house.

It is said that he even healed Jon Blymire when he was a child, not once but twice; however, that is only rumor, as some say Jon Blymire was a practitioner of Pow-Wowing as well, except Jon assumed all his bad luck was because a hexed placed upon him.

While researching, some say John learned from Nelson, others say Jon knew from his family, as they too practiced Pow-Wowing, whichever is true, Jon had a string of bad luck. Jon Blymire, as a child, began practicing the art of pow-wowing, and his powers slowly began to fade, experiencing lousy health and bad luck.

Blymire, at some point, met a woman, Lily, got married, and had two children; both died after birth, reaffirming Jon's belief the curse was real.

At one point, his wife felt she was in danger, as Jon was moody and visiting witch doctors, refusing help from a medical doctor. Finally, she had him committed to an insane asylum, which after 48 days, he escaped by walking right out the front door. While he was in the institution, his wife filed for divorce.

Jon went to work at a cigar factory and met John Curry, a boy of 14 years who had an abusive home, and he, too, felt cursed. The two also met another farmer named Milton Hess. Milton said he had a prosperous farm until 1926 when he began to have crop failure; his cows stopped producing milk and lost money.

Jon knew that they all came together with a similar story, hexed, and God brought them together. With these three men as proof that he wasn't alone, he began obsessively seeking out the source of the hex. The men started to go to pow-wow practitioners and witches to find out who was hexing them. Finally, after months of searching, they went to a local well-known pow wow practitioner, Nellie Noll, also known as the River Witch of Marietta.

She was an older woman and said she knew who was hexing them. Blymire asked her who; she placed a dollar bill in his hand and told the person who is hexing you will show up on your palm after I remove this dollar. When she pulled the bill, the image of Nelson Rehmeyers appeared.

Nelson RehmeyerPhoto Credit: Freestyle Flicks

She said he was also responsible for the curses on his two friends, John Curry and Milton Hess. She also told him how to remove the hex. All he had to do was cut a piece of his hair, get Rehmeyers copy of The Long Lost Friend, and bury them both six feet underground.

Blymire agreed, and Curry and Blymire went to see Rehmeyer. First, they stopped at the house of Alice, Rehmeyers wife, and she said he lived down the road on the farm. When they got to Rehmeyers house, the two men noticed how big Rehmeyer was, much bigger than they realized, and had to devise a plan.

Jon Blymire begins asking Rehmeyer about the book; Jon makes up a story of how he lost his copy and has a few questions. Rehmeyer, of course, obliged them and allowed them to come in. After talking a while, Rehmeyer invited the two men to spend the night, as it was late, and in the morning, he cooked them breakfast, and the men left.

They were not accomplishing either goal of obtaining the book or getting a lock of his hair. They knew they had to go back, prepared. Curry and Blymire went to the third man's house, Milton Hess, who could not go with the two men back to Rehmeyers house that day, but he sent his nephew Wilber Hess instead.

From left: John Curry, Wilbert Hess, and John Blymire.Photo Credit: Still from Hex Hollow: Witchcraft and Murder in Pennsylvania via Freestyle Flicks

The men were prepared for Rehmeyer this time. The three men went to Rehmeyers house on November 27th and demanded the book. They knew he had the book since the previous visit they saw Rehmeyers copy; however, Rehmeyer refused to hand it over, so the men decided to choose a different approach.

When Rehmeyer turned around, the men attacked him and hog-tied Rehmeyer. He was beaten and strangled to death. In an effort to not get caught, the men decided to make the event look like a robbery. They took all the money they could find and left the book not to be obvious and figured if he were dead, the curse would be gone.

The men doused Rehmeyer with kerosene to burn the house down. When they left the house, Rehmyers body was engulfed in flames, and they assumed it would spread throughout the house, but that did not happen. The fire went out, and the house remains standing to this day. Some say there was a protection spell on the house, which is why it did not burn.

Rhymer's body was discovered a couple of days later by a neighbor. Alice Rehmeyer was the one who told the police about her visitors the night before Rehmeyer died, and it became known all over the area as the ¨York Witchcraft Murder¨

The three men were charged with murder. Hess received ten years, but Blythe and Curry received life sentences. Neither served their complete sentence. The men all were eventually paroled. John Curry was released in 1939, and Wilbert Hess was also released in 1939. John Blymire served time in Eastern State Penitentiary and was released in 1953.

After the event, pow-wowing received the label of witchcraft, and the area where Rehmeyer lived became known as Hex Hollow. The house is still in the Rehmeyer family and owned by his grandson Nelson. Some still wonder if Rehmeyer hexed Jon and the others or if the River Witch wanted her competition eliminated; only those involved will know the real story.

Rehmeyers Hollow is located in Stewartstown, PA.

