The world's most dangerous cheese, Casu Marzu

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the most dangerous cheese is Casu Marzu. The cheese can also be known as ¨the forbidden cheese¨ or ¨the maggot cheese¨. The cheese comes from the Italian Island of Sardinia and is illegally in production.

However, the locals have claimed that it is essential to the local food culture of the island; and it is now considered a ¨traditional food, ¨ which exempts it from the local food laws; however, it is made and sold, as we would say ¨, under the table.¨

The cheese is made with sheep milk and skipper flies. Experts state that it is a Pecorino left to rot. The goal is to have the skipper flies lay their eggs inside the mixture during the cheese-making process. Once the larvae begin to hatch, they work their way around the paste to digest the protein and create rich and creamy cheese.

The larvae remain on the inside, and the cheese appears normal from the outside. Once the cheese is opened up, you can see the larvae moving around. However, you do not want to eat the cheese if the larvae have died; it can become toxic if consumed. It can also be dangerous if the larvae are alive; they can make their way into the intestines, which can become problematic.

So you might be wondering, ok, so if the larvae are dead, do not consume the cheese, yet if they are alive, they can cause intestinal damage; how do I eat the cheese? Casu Marzu should only be eaten with a local Sardinian cheese specialist or someone with extensive knowledge of this cheese.

The larvae should be alive when the cheese is cut, then the cheese is placed into a paper bag and closed tightly, creating a lack of oxygen for the larvae. They will make a noise, hitting against the paper bag, yet slowly they begin to suffocate, and once the noise ceases, it is safe to eat.

Then pair it with a robust red wine. Some say cheese flavor is so intense; many say it tastes like a Mediterranean pasture, with a spicy aftertaste that stays for hours and can be an aphrodisiac.

I can confidently say I would never try this cheese, would you?