In Ancient Greece, a small penis was more desirable and reflected in classical art.

While standing in front of a Greek God in a museum, notice his small junk. Maybe make a smirk or chuckle, yet we all wonder why? However, this is an interesting part of history, and academics have studied this question.

A study called ¨Penile representations in ancient Greek art¨ was conducted in 2013 by the University of Athens and published in the US National Library of Medicine.

The first thing to note on this topic is that the penis is always depicted as flaccid:

“they are flaccid. If you compare their size to most flaccid male penises, they are not significantly smaller than real-life penises tend to be.” (Oredsson, 2016)
Also note that most of the images belong to athletes, during or after performing, which the study notes will cause the penis to shrink (Rempelakos, Tsiamis, and Poulakou-Rebelakou, 2013).

In regards to Michaelangelo´s David, a 2005 study done by Florentine doctors reveals that he was terrified, as depicted before confronting Goliath.

The size was drawn to the cultural tastes regarding those who are not Gods or Athletes in sculptures or paintings. During this time in Ancient Greece, the Greeks preferred smaller penises. Not seen in a sexual, lustful way, yet a wise public servant.

“Greeks associated small and non-erect penises with moderation, which was one of the key virtues that formed their view of ideal masculinity,” explains classics professor Andrew Lear,

In history, mythic, half-goat men, drunkards, and wild are those depicted with large penis and are not ideal and not respected. On the contrary, they are seen as uncivilized and barbarians.

According to Ellen Odredsson, “the ideal Greek man was rational, intellectual and authoritative. He may still have had much sex, but this was unrelated to his penis size, and his small penis allowed him to remain coolly logical” (Oredsson, 2016)

In these findings, the Greek preference was then depicted in the works of art now seen worldwide. However, the standards have changed, but Goldhill states, “no clear evidence that a large penis correlates with sexual satisfaction. Nor is there proof that a small penis is a sign of moderation and rationality” (Goldhill, 2016).

In conclusion, the theory of the Ancient Greeks connected a smaller penis to logic and moderation, an essential virtue of ideal masculinity, according to Andrew Lear. A larger penis was seen as lustful, vulgar, and untrustworthy. During this time in history, logic was more attractive; hence a smaller penis was more desirable.

