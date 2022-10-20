The Legend of Booger Hole, WV

Clay County, WV, has an area known as Booger Hole, an unincorporated community formed as an isolated settlement near the Rush River Valley in the early 1900s. The name Booger Hole comes from the reputation of over 12 gruesome murders and disappearances in the area.

Booger was local usage for ''bogey'' or ''bogeyman. "

The story goes as far back as Civil War when the community was small and had to come together to protect themselves from the war and those who took advantage of small mountain communities. During the war, it was common for gangs to go into small communities, kill and take what they needed, or deserters to find their way to the community.

To protect themselves, the community elected two men to be protectors of the community. James Rogers and Solomon Carpenter were the head of the ¨home guard¨. However, this did not mean the community was safe.

One night a local gang known as the Moccasin Rangers came into the community. They went straight to the home guards' homes, took James Rogers and Solomon Carpenter, tied them to a tree, and shot them. After this incident, the Moccasin Rangers took over the Rush River Valley, a perfect hiding spot.

According to local legend, the community residing in Booger Hole had no respect for the law. The men got drunk on whisky, and the women had no morals. They ignored the teachings of the Bible and had no reason to go to school.

One of these women who lived in Booger Hole was named Margaret Moore, a local horse thief. The local law got a tip on her location and wanted to investigate. Their first attempt failed, and no one in town knew anything about her possible illegal activity. They then decided to get more creative and sent in an undercover detective.

The man was disguised as a preacher passing through the wanted a bed for the night. Margaret agreed and let the man into her house. While in the place, he saw nothing out of the ordinary until the morning. When the detective woke up, there was snow, and the temperatures had dropped. He then went outside and saw the field hay piled higher than usual, but that was not the weird part.

The odd part was that there was smoke coming from the haystacks. He went into the fields to investigate this bizarre occurrence and discovered that in each haystack was a shed containing 3-4 of the stolen horses. When he reported this to his superior, they went to Margaret's house and arrested her and her ¨gang¨.

Margaret had enough money, so she hired a lawyer to defend her. The lawyer told her to dress up like a poor widow, gave her rags for clothes, and applied black soot to her face. The plan worked, the judge said; it appears that she has suffered enough and let her free.

However, Margaret could not stay out of trouble. It was a time when the city was over, and the government was giving widows of the civil war soldiers reparations. In the form of USD, approximately $3500, to each widow. So Margaret filed and said her husband was an officer; she was single, alone, and qualified.

However, she was not single; she lied about all of it. She was eventually caught and charged with fraud and spent a year in prison.

Margaret had three children, James Moore, Caroline Moore, and Henry (Andrew) Hargis, who might have been a nephew, but records do not indicate. Henry was a local stone mason, and Margaret gave him $500 of her stolen money, which created a rift between him and James. He got nothing from his mother.

Shortly after Henry receives the money, he goes missing. Around town, rumors indicate that he was murdered, but his body was never found, so no arrest was made.

In 1900, Deputy Marshal Dan Cunningham came to Booger looking for a man named James Wayne. He found the man in Booger Hole, and while he was in custody, he said he knew who killed Hargis. He stated that it was James Moore and John Lyons.

John Lyons was James Moore's cousin. He even told the deputy where the body was buried, which ended up incorrect; however, the deputy did suspect that he was correct, and Moore and Lyons had moved the body when they heard Wayne was in custody.

A year earlier, in 1899, there was a woman by the name of Lacy Ann Boggs who moved to Booger Hole. She was an elderly woman with two granddaughters who lived with her. They moved into her family's abandoned schoolhouse since no one in town wanted the kids to go to school. It was available and owned by Squire Boggs, one of the wealthier men around town.

She moved in, covered the broken windows with blankets, and had a small garden. One night she was in her cabin; someone opened the blanket window and shot her in the back with a shotgun. There was a rumor that she was a witch, and another conjurer cursed her.

Whatever the rumors, when the police came to investigate, they noticed two men were at the cabin the night of the murder. They suspected Old Man Cottrel and his nephew. Some said he recently borrowed a neighbor's rifle the night before the murder.

He pled not guilty, but when they got to court, he accused her of witchcraft. He said she used her witch call in her dreams and rode him and his nephew like horses all over the woods and through the briar patches. He even showed the court his tore up hands but still denied killing her, even if she deserved it. Cottrel was released.

At this point, it was 1905, and there was still no one arrested for the murder of Hargis or Boggs. So Alfred Bell, an attorney, was appointed to investigate these murders.

He followed the original tip of where Hargis's body was rumored to be and where the previous deputy found nothing; he did conclude that a body could have been there, and then another tip came in from Carolyn Moore.

The sister of James Moore and mother-in-law to John Lyons. Some say she knew all along what happened. Nevertheless, she did not want to implicate her brother and also did not want to get arrested. So she said that someone told her Moore and Lyons came to Moores's house with a body wrapped in a sheet and buried it under the floorboards of James Moore's house.

It was proved correct, and they found Hargis under the floorboards. James Moore and John Lyons were also arrested and charged with the murder of Lacy Ann Boggs and Hargis. A few people said Lacy had gotten into a heated argument with Rosa Lyons, John Lyon's wife. Lacy said she knew her husband killed Hargis, and she could prove it. So possibly she was a witch after all?

It gets even weirder Fred Moore, the daughter of Caroline Moore and brother of Rosa Moore Lyons, confesses to killing Lacy Ann. He did say with the assistance of his sister, who was Rosa. However, they were acquitted, and the attorney believed that James Moore and John Lyons were the culprits for both murders.

The string of murders continued. The subsequent victim was a man by the name of Joseph Clark; he was a watchmaker passing through Booger Hole. He stopped and stayed in the abandoned schoolhouse where Lacy Ann once lived. That was the last time he was ever seen; the only thing found was a trail of blood from the schoolhouse to the creek.

One year later, another murder /disappearance occurred, A man named John Newman. He was a Pack Peddlar and was selling his goods. He stopped to stay at Andrew and Howard (son) Sampson's house when he passed through town. That was the last anyone saw of John.

The only thing found was a trail of blood from Sampson's house to the stable, which they said was a dead horse that was found slaughtered. The Sampsons were arrested on suspicion and sent to jail. While in prison, the detectives wanted to get a confession, so they sent an undercover agent in, and apparently, Sampson confessed everything.

The judge, however, did not enjoy the tactics the law used and dismissed the case unsolved. The Sampsons had a history of violence, so this is not the last we will hear about them.

At this point, the people of Boogey Hole were fed up, and one final murder got them to the breaking point.

In 1916 a young couple was gifted some land in Boogey Hole and decided to build a cabin on the ground. The couple Preston and Ocie Tanner, and one day while Howard Sampson goes into town, he sees Ocie. He decided that she was going to be his. Howard became infatuated and went to her house, she kicked him out repeatedly, and her rejection made him angry.

Jan 8, 1917, the Tanner house caught on fire, and Preston Tanner was found dead inside. Before he died, he got hit by a big object. It was sad that Howard was over at Preston's house the night before.

Jan 14, Andrew and Howard Sampson were arrested again and charged with the murder of Preston Tanner. While in jail, the townspeople formed a mob and demanded the Sampsons hang. They were not happy that they were released before when they were guilty.

The crowd began to get unruly when the Sheriff addressed them and said we would get justice, and they would be found guilty; if they did not disperse, they would be arrested and lose their land. It was enough, and they spread. However, the people wanted to make their point, they made fliers and placed them around town; they said:

"We, the citizens of Clay County, seeing that we cannot get justice by law, have organized the Clay County Mob. We have pledged our lives to drive these people from our county or kill them. If we cannot catch and hang you, we will sneak up on and kill you as you killed Henry Hargis, Lacy Ann Boggs, the old peddler and Preston Tanner. If before you leave there is any stealing, killing or burning, we will get the bloodhounds and detectives and run you to the ends of the earth. Nill Sampson, Kooch Sampson, Fred Moore and Aaron Runyon are hereby notified to leave the state in ten days. Rose Lyons, Bill Moore and Elizabeth Sampson are notified to leave in thirty days. PS Do not stop this side of the Ohio River."

Feb 14, Howard was sentenced to life in prison for the murder and sent to State Penitentiary. Andrew Sampson was acquitted but forced to sell his land and leave Booger Hole, along with all the others ordered to go by the people.

Howard Sampson only ended up serving ten years of his sentence due to contracting TB and was released. He recovered from TB and moved to Canton, Ohio, where he married. One night they got into an argument; Howard hit her head and left the house. He found the neighbors helping his wife and shot her when he came home. He then went to his brother's house, borrowed a shotgun, and killed himself.

Now Booger Hole is a peaceful place to live, maybe because the mob forces out the lawless and the murderers.