According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NacwG_0iZmemWu00
Wikimedia Commons

Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.

The island is home to one of the deadliest snakes in the world, the Golden Lancehead Pit Viper. There are estimated to be over 4000 lanceheads on Snake Island. However, that is not the only type of snake on the island; it is the deadliest.

The island is so fatal that Brazil has made it illegal for anyone except the Navy to enter. A group of scientists from the Butantan Institute care for the snakes and island; however, everything is coordinated with the Brazilian Navy to ensure safety.

Before Brazil placed the Navy in charge, a family lived on the island to take care of the lighthouse. According to the legend, the lanceheads killed the lighthouse keeper and his family while sleeping. They were the last family to live on the island; the lighthouse is now battery-powered.

There is also a story of a man who went to the island to pick bananas; as soon as he left his boat, the snakes attacked him; he ran back to his boat, but it was too late; he was found dead.

The big question most people have is how did all of these snakes come to live on this island?

The more exciting legend states that the snakes were introduced by pirates seeking to protect buried treasure on the island. That is one treasure that will stay hidden, as the island is said to have one snake per square meter.

According to scientists, the real reason the snakes ended up on the island was rising sea levels. Snake Island was once part of mainland Brazil, but when the sea levels rose over 10,000 years ago, it separated and became an island. As a result, the snakes have had to learn how to evolve, and the lanceheads had to develop differently.

The snakes prey on birds; the only way to kill a bird and not have them fly off is to ensure the prey is killed instantly. Hence the extra potent venom of this version of the lancehead.

The scientists go to the island to study the snakes, collect their venom, and ensure the island's health and the snakes. The venom they collect from the snakes becomes antivenom; however, many think it will still not save a life from the deadly bite.

Marcelo Duarte, a scientist with the Brazilian Butantan Institute, which studies venomous reptiles for pharmaceutical purposes, described the medical potential of the golden lancehead. "We are just scratching this universe of possibilities of venoms,"

Many think the venom can combat heart problems, which has created a black market demand for the snake, with some paying up to 10K-30K USD for this deadly snake.

I will stay far away from this island; I prefer my snakes in legends and pictures on the internet.

# deadly# snakes# history# world# travel

Comments / 40

Published by

I share legends, myths, and bizarre history. Living nomadically since 2018, currently in Colombia.

Pasadena, CA
3473 followers

