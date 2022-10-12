According to historians, the worst year to be alive was 536 AD.

Sara B

After the past few years, many of us have said this is the worst time to be alive. However, medieval historian Michael McCormick would disagree; he deemed the year 536 the worst year to be alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdaBP_0iWJQAkE00
Image credit: Thomas Cole/ New York Historical Society)

"It was the beginning of one of the worst periods to be alive, if not the worst year," says McCormick.

So can we blame the year 536 for all the world's problems? Let us find out in this brief overview.

It was 536 AD, and one day, people woke up to a weird fog outside, the sun barely visible, and the temperature had significantly dropped from the previous day.

“It was a pretty drastic change; it happened overnight,” McCormick says. “The ancient witnesses really were onto something. They were not being hysterical or imagining the end of the world.”

What is going on? What would cause such a dramatic change in climate from one day to the next?

As crazy as the situation above seems, that happened in the year of 536 AD. Darkness fell over most of the world that lasted over 18 months, as well as a drop in temperature between 34.7 -36.5 9°F. A natural disaster led to crop failure, drought, famine, and millions died.

However, 536 was only the beginning of the problems that would come. In 541, the Justinian plague began, a bread failure, and Europe fell into economic collapse, which lasted until 640. Researchers have discovered that a volcanic eruption started the problems in 536; shortly after, two other eruptions followed, one in 540 and the other in 547.

How did the scientist determine that this happened?

Scientists in the 90s were studying tree rings, which led to the conclusion that the year 540 was colder than usual; they researched years before 540 to see if there was a specific cause. They found clues in polar ice cores from Greenland and Antarctica.

¨When a volcano erupts, it spews sulfur, bismuth, and other substances high into the atmosphere, where they form an aerosol veil that reflects the sun's light into space, cooling the planet.¨

A team led by Michael Sigl began matching the ice record and the chemicals with the tree ring records of the climate. It led to the discovery that a massive volcanic eruption preceded every cold summer of the past 2500 years. The conclusion led to an enormous eruption in late 535, early 536, and another in 540, causing cold and dark conditions for years to follow.

According to Andrei Kurbatov, there may also be other undiscovered volcanic eruptions that contributed to the year 536, the worst year in history.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# history# world# dark ages

Comments / 212

Published by

I share legends, myths, and bizarre history. Living nomadically since 2018, currently in Colombia.

Pasadena, CA
3227 followers

More from Sara B

According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth

Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.

Read full story
34 comments

Margaret Sanger and Hitler had the same goal eugenics.

If you have turned on the news or read anything online within the past year, you would have seen that Planned Parenthood has come under fire. With the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Planned Parenthood has been brought back into the spotlight. As a result, many of us have begun educating ourselves on the foundations of planned parenthood.

Read full story
4 comments

The Legend of Rawhead and Bloody Bones

Deep in the Appalachian mountains is a legend scary enough to scare naughty children into angels. It originated in England during the 1500s and passed through generations. I grew up in a holler in Kentucky, so I heard the Appalachian version; however, there are many others, each adapted for their specific region.

Read full story
1 comments
Meade County, KY

Burned Alive as a Witch, The Legend of The Battletown Witch

Leah Smock was born in 1818, near Battletown, Kentucky, now Meade County, Kentucky. Leah was a beautiful, intelligent woman, a natural healer who used herbal remedies to cure the sick.

Read full story
9 comments

Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨

In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.

Read full story
20 comments

Queen Elizabeth I, Death by Make-up.

Elizabeth I, oil on panel attributed to George Gower, about 1588. Photos.com/Thinkstock. Queen Elizabeth I ruled England from November 17, 1558, until March 24, 1603, when she died. She was 69 years old and ruled for 45 years. Elizabeth never married nor had any heirs; some dubbed her the ¨Virgin Queen, ¨ and some have rumored that she died from blood poisoning caused by her makeup.

Read full story
10 comments
Louisville, KY

The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches Tree

The witch's tree is on the corner of 6th and Park Street in Old Louisville, Kentucky. Identified by the look of the trunk, knotted and tangled. The tree also is covered with trinkets that locals and visitors have placed to show respect to the vengeful witches.

Read full story
3 comments

Greed, The Legend of Juan Machete

A story of greed. Juan Machete wanted to get to the good parts without putting in the effort to build the foundation first, skipping the intermediate steps. Juan Francisco Ortiz lived in the Orinoquía region of Colombia, the llanos or plains of Colombia. The home to many cattle farmers, as it is the perfect place to raise beef cattle. Juan was unhappy that his farm was not producing as much as he wanted; he was not where he wanted to be, he was not rich.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.

Would you drive away if you accidentally killed someone, while driving?. Imagine that you do; you drive away and do not call the cops. Do you think that spirit would seek revenge? According to the Legend of Knock Knock road, the answer is yes.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social media

First, I admit to watching her story on Netflix, Inventing Anna. It was interesting; I am always fascinated by how some people can fool everyone, including billionaires and CEOs of prominent corporations, such as Anna.

Read full story
1 comments

The Legend of Mapinguari

Deep in the Amazonian jungle lives a giant one-eyed beast that resembles a giant ground sloth. Others say it is a hairy humanoid cyclops, and some believe it is a mythical legend that only exists in Brazilian folklore.

Read full story
Campbellsville, KY

The Spurlington Tunnel, Haunted by a Witch, and Killed by Jesse James.

Approximately 5 miles outside of Campbellsville, Kentucky, is a town called Spurlington. Spurlington was founded in the 1840s as a rural farming community. It later became part of Taylor County, founded in 1848.

Read full story
17 comments

Pablo Escobar's luxury prison is now a monk's sanctuary and tourist attraction

In 1991, Pablo Escobar agreed to a five-year sentence to avoid extradition to the USA. However, Colombia allowed him to construct a prison and set his own rules. Pablo Escobar, at this time, was the wealthiest criminal in history; said to be worth 30 billion dollars, ¨The Cocaine King, ¨ and head of the Medellin Cartel.

Read full story
Louisiana, MO

The Missouri Monster, MOMO

Louisiana, Missouri, in the summer of 1971, two little boys were playing outside. Suddenly they smelled a horrible foul smell when they looked into the woods they saw a creature, 7 foot tall, covered in dark black hair, red glowing eyes and holding a dead dog in its three-fingered claw.

Read full story
11 comments

The Legend of La Muelona

According to the legend, La Muelona or ¨Colmillona¨ is a woman with big teeth; some say fangs. The myth comes from the Andean region of Colombia. La Muelona was a beautiful and ambitious woman. She had long hair, big eyes with huge teeth, and always smiling; some say her mouth resembled a horse.

Read full story

The Cursed Island of the Dolls.

There is a small island located south of Mexico City, within the canals of Xochimilco. The island is known as ¨Isla de las Muñecas¨ or The Island of the Dolls, and locals believe the island is cursed. Not only is the island believed to be cursed. It was a sanctuary during the time of Cortez.

Read full story
1 comments

The Amazon´s Boiling River

Photo by Sofía Ruzo of the Boiling River Project. Deep in the Amazon jungle of Peru lies the hottest river in the world. However, for centuries, the legend of the boiling river was thought to be a myth. A story local Peruvians would tell those who came into the jungle searching for gold.

Read full story

Italy will pay you up to $15,000 to move there.

Have you ever wanted to live in Italy? Drink espresso with the locals, learn Italian, eat gelato in the streets, and live ¨la dolce vita, ¨ but there was never the opportunity. According to CNBC and Forbes, and Newseu.cgtn. Italy will pay you $14 767 USD to move to Sardinia, a small Mediterranean Island.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.

Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of the world's most haunted locations, 2 miles outside of Philadelphia, Pa. Founded in 1829 and based on the Quaker tenets of silence and reflection enlightenment principles. The goal of Eastern State Penitentiary was Humane Rehabilitation.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy