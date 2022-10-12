According to historians, the worst year to be alive was 536 AD.

After the past few years, many of us have said this is the worst time to be alive. However, medieval historian Michael McCormick would disagree; he deemed the year 536 the worst year to be alive.

Image credit: Thomas Cole/ New York Historical Society)

"It was the beginning of one of the worst periods to be alive, if not the worst year," says McCormick.

So can we blame the year 536 for all the world's problems? Let us find out in this brief overview.

It was 536 AD, and one day, people woke up to a weird fog outside, the sun barely visible, and the temperature had significantly dropped from the previous day.

“It was a pretty drastic change; it happened overnight,” McCormick says. “The ancient witnesses really were onto something. They were not being hysterical or imagining the end of the world.”

What is going on? What would cause such a dramatic change in climate from one day to the next?

As crazy as the situation above seems, that happened in the year of 536 AD. Darkness fell over most of the world that lasted over 18 months, as well as a drop in temperature between 34.7 -36.5 9°F. A natural disaster led to crop failure, drought, famine, and millions died.

However, 536 was only the beginning of the problems that would come. In 541, the Justinian plague began, a bread failure, and Europe fell into economic collapse, which lasted until 640. Researchers have discovered that a volcanic eruption started the problems in 536; shortly after, two other eruptions followed, one in 540 and the other in 547.

How did the scientist determine that this happened?

Scientists in the 90s were studying tree rings, which led to the conclusion that the year 540 was colder than usual; they researched years before 540 to see if there was a specific cause. They found clues in polar ice cores from Greenland and Antarctica.

¨When a volcano erupts, it spews sulfur, bismuth, and other substances high into the atmosphere, where they form an aerosol veil that reflects the sun's light into space, cooling the planet.¨

A team led by Michael Sigl began matching the ice record and the chemicals with the tree ring records of the climate. It led to the discovery that a massive volcanic eruption preceded every cold summer of the past 2500 years. The conclusion led to an enormous eruption in late 535, early 536, and another in 540, causing cold and dark conditions for years to follow.

According to Andrei Kurbatov, there may also be other undiscovered volcanic eruptions that contributed to the year 536, the worst year in history.