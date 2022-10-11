Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨

In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time.

Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.

While in the Amazon Fawcett became interested in the legend and traditions of the local tribes and the ancient pottery he discovered throughout the rainforest. He knew that an ancient civilization did live deep in the jungle at one point, and he became obsessed with finding it; he named it ¨Z¨.

During his research, Fawcett discovered a document known as Manuscript 512 at the National Library of Brazil. Joao da Silva Guimaraes stated that in 1753 a group of Bandeirantes found the ruins of an ancient city that contained arches, a statue, and a temple with hieroglyphs; explained in detail, no location provided.

Nevertheless, it offered Fawcett information that undiscovered civilizations did exist deep in the jungle, as he expected. He began to map out his route to venture deeper into the jungle when he went to war; once the war finished, he resumed his search for ¨Z¨ in 1920.

The mission ended a year later when he fell ill and returned home. He, however, did not give up his search; in 1925, he resumed his investigation in the exact spot he had left off before. He was not alone; his son Jack and Jacks' best friend Raleigh Rimmell joined. They stayed at a native village and entered the Mato Grosso jungle, never seen again.

Some believed that the indigenous people gave him information about the archaeological site of Kuhikugu, discovered in 1925. Was this the City of Z that Fawcett was searching for?

According to new findings and an archeologist Michael Heckenberger, in the area where Fawcett believed the City of Z existed, the researchers discovered more significant than 20 pre-Columbian settlements. They would have lived between 800 and 1600 AD.

The settlements included houses, geometrically aligned causeways, roads, and structures for gardening and farming in the amazon. They estimated that this area would have housed 2,000 to 5,000 people.

"These people had a cultural aesthetic of monumentality," Heckenberger said. "They liked to have beautiful roads and plazas and bridges."

Later discoveries were also noted in a study done by Antiquity stated.

Pärssinen and the other authors of the study in Antiquity write, "This hitherto unknown people constructed earthworks of precise geometric plan connected by straight orthogonal roads…. The earthworks are shaped as perfect circles, rectangles and composite figures sculpted in the clay rich soils of Amazonia."

The newer findings and layout of the land, according to Parssinen, this area could have had a population as significant as 60K people. The disappearance remains a mystery.

So was this the actual City of Z that Fawcett was searching for?