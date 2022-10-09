Queen Elizabeth I, Death by Make-up.

Queen Elizabeth I ruled England from November 17, 1558, until March 24, 1603, when she died. She was 69 years old and ruled for 45 years. Elizabeth never married nor had any heirs; some dubbed her the ¨Virgin Queen, ¨ and some have rumored that she died from blood poisoning caused by her makeup.

It leads to a question, why her makeup?

Elizabeth always had a unique appearance, ghost white, with red lips. She chose to wear this for two reasons, yes, the style and second, to hide the scars she developed as a child when she had smallpox.

They said the scars on her face were horrendous, as was the case for so many. Yet being Queen, she had the option of makeup, known as ¨Venetian Ceruse, ¨and was lead-based. Undiscovered that it was poisonous until 31 years after her death.

It is also said that the red lipstick she wore contained mercury, and her makeup remover also had mercury; reports say it was eating her flesh. However, it was noted that she rarely removed her makeup.

Instead, she would sleep with it on, and in her later years in life was said that she had at least an inch of Venetian Ceruse on.

Others also say she could have died from pneumonia, streptococcus, or cancer, which we will never know because she refused to allow an autopsy. She specifically stated after her death, do not examine her body.

Many now believe many of her symptoms while living can lead back to lead poisoning. She wore this makeup until she died. Could this have caused blood poisoning? The believers vs non believers in this theory, can be split 50/50. If you look at the side effects of lead, she suffered from many symptoms at the end of her life.

Lead poisoning is initially hard to detect, and signs and symptoms don't appear until dangerous amounts have accumulated—The Mayo Clinic.

Lead poisoning has been linked to the following symptoms.

High blood pressure

Joint and muscle pain

Difficulties with memory or concentration

Headache

Abdominal pain

Mood disorders

Miscarriages, stillbirth.

According to a study done by Arch Gen Psychiatry, stated lead-exposed workers in foundries, battery plants, and lead smelters were reported to experience cognitive and neuromotor deficits as well as mood disorders such as anxiety, hostility, and depressive states

It has been recorded that Elizabeth suffered from depression later in life; however, some say it was the death of her friends. Other symptoms she had were loss of memory, nausea, irritability, fatigue, irritated skin, and hair loss.

In her last few months, she remained in a state of grief, and she refused to sit; she would stand for hours. Some say she was delusional and saw things, such as ghosts.

When she finally allowed herself to lie down, she died shortly after. The rumors that surround her death will continue. We know that she lived a long life for that time; whether or not she had lead poisoning, we will never know.