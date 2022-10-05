The Legend of Mapinguari

Deep in the Amazonian jungle lives a giant one-eyed beast that resembles a giant ground sloth. Others say it is a hairy humanoid cyclops, and some believe it is a mythical legend that only exists in Brazilian folklore.

The legend of the Mapinguari, also known as Juma, is a giant hairy wildman. This beast roams the Amazonian jungle in South America, a cave-dwelling, foul-smelling beast seeking vengeance on those who hunt and seek to destroy the forest.

When standing on two feet, the beast can be as 7 feet tall, and the only thing you may see is the giant mouth on its stomach, full of razor-sharp teeth. However, when the beast is on all fours, you will see long fur and claws that curl inwards as it walks, similar to the ground sloth that existed 8500 years ago and is now extinct. Also, one distinguishing feature is the one eye in the center of its forehead.

The myth around the Mapinguari.

According to rumors, he was once an Amazonian shaman who discovered the secret to immortality. But, unfortunately, he was punished when the gods found that he had discovered immortality—turning him into this hideous beast and roaming the amazon for eternity.

The only way to kill the beast is by shooting it in the head; however, the rumors state that those who attempt to get close suddenly become disoriented and dizzy. Also, the smell is so potent that it can knock one unconscious. If a mapinguari ever attacks you, run to the nearest river, as they are said to avoid water.

Has anyone seen the Mapinguari?

When the rumors of Mapinguari started, a scientist named Dr. David Oren wanted to get a closer look at the beast. He led an expedition to South America to look for the beast. He found nothing, and he stated:

“It is quite clear to me that the legend of the Mapinguari is based on human contact with the last of the ground sloths. We know that extinct species can survive as legends for hundreds of years. But whether such an animal still exists or not is another question, one we can’t answer,” he told the New York Times in 2007.

Yet this does not stop the myth and reports of sightings. Many tribal members still report sightings and claim it is not a myth and that the Mapinguari does exist.

So is this the Amazoninan version of Bigfoot? Or like most things we are unsure of, just another legend?