The Spurlington Tunnel, Haunted by a Witch, and Killed by Jesse James.

Approximately 5 miles outside of Campbellsville, Kentucky, is a town called Spurlington. Spurlington was founded in the 1840s as a rural farming community. It later became part of Taylor County, founded in 1848.

Shortly after Taylor county was founded, a railway was installed that ran between Greensburg and Lebanon; part of the railway was the Spurlington Tunnel. Work was begun on the tunnel on March 1, 1867, and completed on July 1, 1874.

It took 75 men a day, including donkeys, and seven years to complete the tunnel. The tunnel is 1900 feet long and has a hole in the middle for the exhaust to release; the train ran for 100 years. Some say the donkeys were lowed down through the hole from the top and left inside the tunnel. The tunnel was pitch black and resulted in the donkeys going blind.

The first ghost story starts. There are rumors that people have claimed to hear pick axes and see donkeys in the tunnels. Also, there is a rumor that Jessie James Gang hung out in the tunnel and shot at one of the donkeys, yet when the shot was fired, the donkey disappeared. So, if you visit the cave at night, you may hear the workers in the tunnel.

The second story states there is also a witch that haunts the tunnel. Her name is Nancy Bass or Aunt Nancy. She lived in Spurlington, and the townspeople feared her and despised her. They would let her sleep in their barns and eat their food because if they did not appease her, she would curse them and their families.

If she were angry at someone, their crops would not grow, their cows would not produce milk, and people around them would get sick or die. She roamed all over town, and no one would stop her.

she said the only way to kill her was with a silver bullet.

The townspeople hated her, feared her, and wanted her to disappear. She was eventually killed with a silver bullet, but by who?

Some say the Jessie James Gang killed her. They were known for robbing banks and trains all over the state of Kentucky and would hide out in tunnels and bury treasure in caves. The are rumors that Jessie James was in the Spurlington tunnel one day and Nancy Bass saw where they were hiding their treasures.

Once they saw that she saw them, they killed her, with a silver bullet. The rumor is that her body was buried on top of the tunnel or nearby with the treasure. There is also a rumor that she put a curse on the treasure before she died. Since the townspeople believed she was a witch, there was no search party to find her body, and the legend of her death remains a mystery.

The legend of Nancy Bass as a witch and haunting the tunnel has been passed down for generations. The one genuine part of this story is that Nancy Bass was a real person who lived in Spurlington in 1870; at that time, she was said to be 42 and had two children. So what happened to her, was she killed by an angry townsman or by The Jessie James Gang?

I can attest to growing up with stories about witches in the caves of Kentucky. As well as told that Jessie James buried ¨gold in these here hills¨. I grew up in Metcalf county, and the legends seep from one holler to the next; just a few names will change.

The tunnel is on private land, so I do not recommend visiting without permission.

References:

https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/kentucky/spurlington-tunnel-ky/

https://www.ebaumsworld.com/blogs/spurlington-tunnel/80507917/

https://www.kyatlas.com/ky-spurlington.html

https://wkdq.com/kentucky-spurlington-tunnel-haunted-by-witch/