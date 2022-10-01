The Legend of La Muelona

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hq3ie_0iHJY8lu00
La Muelona, una leyenda urbana de Colombia

According to the legend, La Muelona or ¨Colmillona¨ is a woman with big teeth; some say fangs. The myth comes from the Andean region of Colombia. La Muelona was a beautiful and ambitious woman. She had long hair, big eyes with huge teeth, and always smiling; some say her mouth resembled a horse.

La Muelona was known for attacking gamblers, unfaithful men, and alcoholics. She would often appear to them on the side of the road between 6-8 pm, transforming into a seductress. Once she had them within her control, she would use her teeth to crush the men and eat them. Some rumors say that you can hear her chewing on the bones of her victims. There is also a second part to the legend; some say she has sex with men before eating them. Either way, they are her prey.

Some say she came from La Maga (the magician), a woman from Spain. She was skilled in predicting the future, magick, and punishing men, using her skills in divination as a way to earn money. However, she also was the most beautiful woman in town, and when the men would come to utilize her services, they would fall in love with her; she had the most beautiful smile and teeth.

They would leave their wives and turn to alcohol and gambling. The women in town did not like her there; this only fueled La Maga. Then, she decided to open a brothel in a religious pueblo in the Antioquia region of Colombia. It was told that her beauty destroyed the town, and the men threw their money at the women La Maga employed. She only used the most educated, knowledgeable, and beautiful women from the area.

La Maga continued to get pushback from the priests in town, her business grew, and she became more affluent, prosperous, and eviler. But unfortunately, she also continued her business of divination and conjuring evil spirits, along with the brothel house, which would ultimately lead to her demise.

Little did La Maga realize that the townspeople had a punishment planned, and she began to suffer from sores on her skin that eventually covered her whole body. Ultimately, this illness led to her death. During her death, the neighbors said they heard her inside her house swearing revenge towards unfaithful, drunk, and vicious men.

Some people affirm that her spirit appears on the banks of the paths,especially when evening falls. At first, she looks like a seductive, attractive woman, so many men approach her quickly. When she shows them her big teeth with fangs, the men get scared, and she devours them; so did the legend of Maga morph into the tale of La Muelona?

*Story told to me by my Colombian family, as well as researched more detailed with the links included throughout the story, each legend is always a little different, depending on the country and the person telling the story*

# hispanic heritage month# legends# myths# folklore# creepy

