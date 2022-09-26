The Legend of El Silbón

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KsEFn_0i9DK5em00
El SilbónTwitter @MundoSobrenat17

El Silbón (The Whistler) is a spirit found in Colombian (and Venezuelan) legends, specifically in the Los Llanos region of Colombia. A tropical grassy plain in the Orinoco basin spread between Colombia and Venezuela.

The legend states that El Silbón was once a spoiled child, born to very loving parents. They wanted to provide and give him anything he wanted; little did they know that this behavior was toxic and would end him. One night the boy demanded venison for dinner and would not stop crying and screaming. To please him, the father went out hunting for a deer.

After hours of searching, the father came back empty-handed. When the son saw this, he was infuriated. How could his father not bring back the deer as requested? In the son's eyes, this was unacceptable, and he took matters into his own hands. The son took the knife from the father and killed him. The mother and grandfather saw what had happened, and the grandfather punished the boy.

As punishment, he was tied to a tree, beaten, and left with chili on his wounds; some say lemon and salt. Eventually, he is released from the tree, and his grandfather gives him a sack full of his father's remains, curses him, and sends him to walk into the plains. As the boy walked away from his grandfather, he began to whistle. Shortly after the attack dogs were released and killed him.

The grandfather's curse ¨You should not have done that to your father; your soul is damned for eternity¨.

El Silbón is described as a tall thin ghost wearing a big-rimmed farmer hat. He carries a bag of bones from his victims, or it could be only his father's bones; it will rattle as he walks. Many think he is a death omen; if you wander the plains at night, you might be next.

He slowly stalks his victims, and often his whistling can grow louder and softer to confuse his victim. It is because the Silbón is already close if you can hear its whistle. However, if you can not hear the whistle any longer, it is because he is already upon you.

Many say he looks for those who do bad things against the family, for he uses their souls and sins to feed himself. But, on the other hand, some say he does not pursue any victim except the closest one.

I have linked a few references below, I also got parts of the story from my Colombian family, to whom I can not refer back, as the story has been passed down for generations.

References:

https://www.uncovercolombia.com/explore-colombia/los-llanos-eastern-region/

https://villains.fandom.com/wiki/El_Silb%C3%B3n

https://www.unchartedcolombia.com/en/community/travel-stories/dissecting-the-top-two-colombian-male-legends/

https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/El_Silbon/The_Man_Who_Whistles

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# El Silbon# Legends# Myths# history# colombia

Comments / 9

Published by

I share stories from all over the world, what is happening locally and abroad. I have a background in being an ICU nurse, Holistic Health Coach, and Nomad and finding balance and living harmoniously within nature.

Pasadena, CA
2305 followers

More from Sara B

Philadelphia, PA

Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.

Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of the world's most haunted locations, 2 miles outside of Philadelphia, Pa. Founded in 1829 and based on the Quaker tenets of silence and reflection enlightenment principles. The goal of Eastern State Penitentiary was Humane Rehabilitation.

Read full story

The Legend of La Patasola

Have you ever thought about cheating on your spouse? The Legend of La Patasola will make you think twice. La Patasola is the legend of the one-legged woman originating in Colombia's Andean region; she lives deep in the jungle along Colombia's Pacific coast and the north of Ecuador. She is known as "La Patasola" because she walks with only one foot. Some refer to her as the protector of the Andes and full of vengeance.

Read full story

Eva and Juan Perón, were they the first power couple in Argentina?

Eva and Juan PerónPhotograph: Keystone/Getty Images. Eva Perón´s early life. Maria Eva Duarte, also known as Eva or Evita, was born in Toldos, Argentina, on May 7, 1919, to Juana Ibarguren and Juan Duarte, illegitimate and the youngest of 5. Her father was a wealthy farmer. However, Eva's family was his second family, who he abandoned when she was a baby. Once he left, Eva's family saw none of his wealth, and they lived in poverty.

Read full story

The Hotel Del Salto´s Chilling Story

The Hotel Del Salto, also known as The Tequendama Falls Hotel, is located in Cundinamarca, Colombia, approximately 30 km from Bogotá, in the Soacha department. The hotel sits directly across from a 180-meter-high natural waterfall, Tequendama Falls.

Read full story
26 comments

The Legend of La Ciguapa

La CiguapaPastels on paper. by Felix Esteban Rosario. There is a legend that originates from the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Some described a woman who lives in the woods with long black hair and backward feet—rumored to prey on farmers who are alone and lonely. She calls you in with whispers and gentle sounds; some describe whining, or soothing voices, which entices you to go to her.

Read full story
19 comments
Windsor, CT

Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial America

We have all heard the story of the Salem Witch trials, which has always led us to associate Massachusettes with witches and hangings. However, the first person accused and hanged of witchcraft was not in Mass. It was in Windsor, Connecticut; her name was Alice or Alse Young.

Read full story
43 comments

The Legend of the Chupacabra

In Spanish, chupar means to suck, and cabra means goat; when translated to English means goatsucker. It developed this name because goats were the first animals found killed by the monster. An animal that stalks the night, attacking animals. The animals are not eating the carcass, only sucking out the blood—a vampire in the night. The Chupacabra is a new type of threat.

Read full story
10 comments
Walton, KY

The Legend of The Gaines Tavern

The Gaines Tavern, or The Abner Gaines House, is located in Walton, Kentucky. It is the oldest house in Walton. The location of the home was a tavern as far back as 1795. Abner Gaines purchased the tavern in 1813 and then replaced it with the house in 1814. The following year he opened a post office inside the tavern, known as the ¨Gaines Crossroads¨. He then started the first stagecoach line between Cincinnati and Lexington. He and his wife had 13 children.

Read full story

Bogota’s Haunted Central Cemetery

The oldest cemetery in Bogota, Colombia. It opened in 1836 and was the first site that allowed the dead to be buried outside the church. Until the 18th century, it was tradition for all of the Spanish colonies to bury remains inside the church.

Read full story

The Loch Ness Monster, Nessie

Loch Ness MonsterPHOTOGRAPH BY STARABLAZKOVA, COURTESY WIKIMEDIA. THIS FILE IS LICENSED UNDER THE CREATIVE COMMONS AT. A large creature is rumored to inhabit Loch Ness, Scotland. Loch Ness is the largest body of water in the UK, found southwest of Inverness.

Read full story
63 comments
Fall River, MA

The Legend of Lizzie Borden

Last year I had the pleasure of visiting the Lizzie Borden house in Fall River, Mass. We took the tour and spoke to some Lizzie Borden enthusiasts about her case and what they think happened.

Read full story
2 comments

The Green Anaconda, Largest Snake in The Amazon

Not only is the Green Anaconda ( Eunectes murinus ) the largest snake in the Amazon it is the largest snake in the world. The Anaconda family represents four different types of snakes found in the Amazon, however, the Green Anaconda is the biggest and most popular.

Read full story

The Legend of the Greenbrier Ghost

The only trial in history that included the testimony of a ghost. January 23, 1897, Elva Zona Heaster Shue was found dead at the bottom of the stairs, one year after being married to Edward. Her body was discovered by a neighbor boy who helped around the house.

Read full story
32 comments

The Legend of Yacumama

Do you know Yacumama? Maybe you have visited the Amazonas and have heard the legend of the Yacumama. Yacumama is from the Quechua language (the language of the Inca Empire), meaning Mother of Water. Yaku-Water, and Mama-Mother.

Read full story
185 comments
Adams, TN

The Legend of The Bell Witch

The Bell Witch historical marker in Adams, TNLarry Mccormack/Tennessean. The story begins in Adams, Tennessee, in the year 1804. John Bell moves his family from North Carolina to Tennessee. The Bells settle down on a 320-acre farm and become successful farmers.

Read full story
10 comments
Girard, PA

The Legend of Gudgeonville Bridge

Gudgeonville BridgeBy Niagara - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4384965. In high school, my older cousin liked to drive us around late at night and take us down to the old bridge. It was creepy, dark, and looked like it was on its last legs. I will never forget the fear that night when my cousin drove onto the bridge and stopped in the middle will never be forgotten.

Read full story
9 comments

President Perón of Argentina, a Nazi sympathizer.

After the fall of Germany during WW2, many Nazis fled to Argentina and other parts of South America. It was no secret that President Juan Perón was a Nazi sympathizer. Nevertheless, president Perón allowed for the passage of the high-ranking officials of the Nazi party and permitted safe passage into Argentina. Most of them chose Bariloche to settle down.

Read full story
27 comments

What is Meditation?

According to Webster's Dictionary, meditation is engaging in contemplation, reflection, or a mental exercise to reach a heightened spiritual awareness. To put it into a more usable definition, VeryWellMind explains meditation as a set of techniques intended to encourage a heightened state of awareness and focused attention.

Read full story
California State

Murphys Trail Hike and a Nazi Sympathizer Camp

Visiting LA and want to get some history and a workout. Try the Murphys Ranch Trail. Located in the Pacific Palisades, a very affluent area of LA. The trail is approximately 4 miles and consists of over 500 stairs and walking through a Nazi Sympathizer camp. Yes, this trail is home to an abandoned nazi camp.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy