The Legend of the Chupacabra

(Facebook/Doug Stewart)

In Spanish, chupar means to suck, and cabra means goat; when translated to English means goatsucker. It developed this name because goats were the first animals found killed by the monster. An animal that stalks the night, attacking animals. The animals are not eating the carcass, only sucking out the blood—a vampire in the night. The Chupacabra is a new type of threat.

People who have seen the creature describe it as a four-legged, hairless creature. The back legs are longer than the front legs, and two long, razor-sharp fangs in the mouth. Some say it looks like a cross between a K-9 and a kangaroo. There have been sightings in Texas; however, the first reports came from Puerto Rico in 1995.

People reported several attacks, yet it remained a mystery as to what the beast was. However, in Puerto Rico during the 90s, the witnesses described the animal differently. A two-legged, hairless beast stands on its hind legs with sharp fangs and glowing red eyes. Some say it resembled a gargoyle.

The one thing they all have in common is that the killings are the same. Blood is sucked out of the animals, and the marks are the same. Those who have seen and killed the Chupacabra describe the skin as elephant-like and a weird grey color. Very little hair, and yes, fangs are noted.

According to the history channel, specimens were sent to labs, and studies were done on bones and animals that farmers kept as evidence. Some scientists and veterinarians believe it may be an animal infected with a sickness, such as mange. Mange is a mite organism that animals get on their skin and often infects dogs and coyotes. It causes itching, which results in hair loss in the animal and a change of skin texture at times.

Hairs that have been analyzed have come back that it is a form of a domestic dog. Maybe one that has yet to be discovered. Some findings also found that the beast is a coyote or a wolf. So the mystery remains, what is the Chupacabra, a vampire dog? Those who have seen it firmly believe that it exists, that it is not a dog, and that it could be a new species evolving.