Walton, KY

The Legend of The Gaines Tavern

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iw4lF_0hxaOFYE00
The Gaines TavernEnquirer File

The Gaines Tavern, or The Abner Gaines House, is located in Walton, Kentucky. It is the oldest house in Walton. The location of the home was a tavern as far back as 1795. Abner Gaines purchased the tavern in 1813 and then replaced it with the house in 1814. The following year he opened a post office inside the tavern, known as the ¨Gaines Crossroads¨. He then started the first stagecoach line between Cincinnati and Lexington. He and his wife had 13 children.

The locals refer to the house as ¨The Kentucky Horror House¨ because of the trauma behind the house's story. A string of murders and suicides, as well as natural deaths, have become associated with the house. Many believe the souls have never left the house and remain trapped.

Some of the rumors that surround the house are the following.

A man named Benjamin Runyan stopped to stay over. The man did not show up in the morning, and a servant went to see where he was. She found him dead when she got to his room; he had shot himself during the night.

In 1842, Robert Harrison and William Northcut attended a ball at the house. They both had their eye on the same woman. William wanted to embarrass Robert to impress this woman. Robert always wore a wig because he was balding. During the ball, William removed the wig of Robert. He was so angry that he instantly took his dagger and killed William Northcut.

Robert was a relative of President Harrison, so he had a good standing within the community, and the community felt the murder was justified. No charges were filed, and he never was placed in jail or paid for his crimes. It is rumored that he felt terrible, suffered depression, and never married. Some historians claim that you can still see the blood on the ballroom floor. It was also the first death on record in the Gaines house.

In 1869 Major Goodson stopped to visit and stay over at the tavern. It was typical for the mayor, as he frequently stopped at the Gaines's house and played cards with those who would spend the night there. This particular night, he played cards and went to bed, nothing out of the ordinary; suddenly, those in the house heard a gunshot. They found him dead when they got up to the mayor's room. It was the same room Ben Runyan had also taken his life 40 years prior.

1877 a man by the name of Parker Mayo, a black man who was a prisoner for allegedly assaulting a white woman. He was taken to the sheriff's office and hung on a tree 300 yards north of the house. Not long after, another man named Charles Smith, also a black man, was hung in the same spot.

On May 10, 1892, Lizzie Rice, another guest who stayed here for her last night, was also the sister of Robert Rice, a Kentucky state legislature. While staying at Gaines's house, she became discouraged and sad. Finally, she went out to the orchard, covered herself in kerosene, lit herself on fire, and died. It was rumored that she said before dying that she was ¨tired of living¨. Twenty years prior, her father had killed himself in the same way.

Visitors have reported seeing the ghost of a man and a baby in the front window. The baby died in the house and reportedly, one of Gaines's children who did not survive. The baby is buried in the family cemetery near the home.

The house has been in the spotlight recently as many TV shows such as Ghost Hunters on Discovery +

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# haunted houses# gaines# the gaines tavern# kentucky# ghost

Comments / 0

Published by

I share stories from all over the world, what is happening locally and abroad. I have a background in being an ICU nurse, Holistic Health Coach, and Nomad and finding balance and living harmoniously within nature.

Pasadena, CA
1723 followers

More from Sara B

The Legend of the Chupacabra

In Spanish, chupar means to suck, and cabra means goat; when translated to English means goatsucker. It developed this name because goats were the first animals found killed by the monster. An animal that stalks the night, attacking animals. The animals are not eating the carcass, only sucking out the blood—a vampire in the night. The Chupacabra is a new type of threat.

Read full story
10 comments

Bogota’s Haunted Central Cemetery

The oldest cemetery in Bogota, Colombia. It opened in 1836 and was the first site that allowed the dead to be buried outside the church. Until the 18th century, it was tradition for all of the Spanish colonies to bury remains inside the church.

Read full story

The Loch Ness Monster, Nessie

Loch Ness MonsterPHOTOGRAPH BY STARABLAZKOVA, COURTESY WIKIMEDIA. THIS FILE IS LICENSED UNDER THE CREATIVE COMMONS AT. A large creature is rumored to inhabit Loch Ness, Scotland. Loch Ness is the largest body of water in the UK, found southwest of Inverness.

Read full story
62 comments
Fall River, MA

The Legend of Lizzie Borden

Last year I had the pleasure of visiting the Lizzie Borden house in Fall River, Mass. We took the tour and spoke to some Lizzie Borden enthusiasts about her case and what they think happened.

Read full story
2 comments

The Green Anaconda, Largest Snake in The Amazon

Not only is the Green Anaconda ( Eunectes murinus ) the largest snake in the Amazon it is the largest snake in the world. The Anaconda family represents four different types of snakes found in the Amazon, however, the Green Anaconda is the biggest and most popular.

Read full story

The Legend of the Greenbrier Ghost

The only trial in history that included the testimony of a ghost. January 23, 1897, Elva Zona Heaster Shue was found dead at the bottom of the stairs, one year after being married to Edward. Her body was discovered by a neighbor boy who helped around the house.

Read full story
32 comments

The Legend of Yacumama

Do you know Yacumama? Maybe you have visited the Amazonas and have heard the legend of the Yacumama. Yacumama is from the Quechua language (the language of the Inca Empire), meaning Mother of Water. Yaku-Water, and Mama-Mother.

Read full story
183 comments
Adams, TN

The Legend of The Bell Witch

The Bell Witch historical marker in Adams, TNLarry Mccormack/Tennessean. The story begins in Adams, Tennessee, in the year 1804. John Bell moves his family from North Carolina to Tennessee. The Bells settle down on a 320-acre farm and become successful farmers.

Read full story
10 comments
Girard, PA

The Legend of Gudgeonville Bridge

Gudgeonville BridgeBy Niagara - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4384965. In high school, my older cousin liked to drive us around late at night and take us down to the old bridge. It was creepy, dark, and looked like it was on its last legs. I will never forget the fear that night when my cousin drove onto the bridge and stopped in the middle will never be forgotten.

Read full story
9 comments

President Perón of Argentina, a Nazi sympathizer.

After the fall of Germany during WW2, many Nazis fled to Argentina and other parts of South America. It was no secret that President Juan Perón was a Nazi sympathizer. Nevertheless, president Perón allowed for the passage of the high-ranking officials of the Nazi party and permitted safe passage into Argentina. Most of them chose Bariloche to settle down.

Read full story
27 comments

What is Meditation?

According to Webster's Dictionary, meditation is engaging in contemplation, reflection, or a mental exercise to reach a heightened spiritual awareness. To put it into a more usable definition, VeryWellMind explains meditation as a set of techniques intended to encourage a heightened state of awareness and focused attention.

Read full story
California State

Murphys Trail Hike and a Nazi Sympathizer Camp

Visiting LA and want to get some history and a workout. Try the Murphys Ranch Trail. Located in the Pacific Palisades, a very affluent area of LA. The trail is approximately 4 miles and consists of over 500 stairs and walking through a Nazi Sympathizer camp. Yes, this trail is home to an abandoned nazi camp.

Read full story
16 comments

What is it like to be a Digital Nomad?

Spoiler alert it is not working on a beach, while the money rolls in. I am going to say it; it is hard. It is not working on a beach with your laptop. Please don’t. The sand will destroy your keys. Plus, the Wi-Fi out there will suck.

Read full story
Boston, MA

The First Woman to Cycle Around The World

On June 25, 1894, a woman named Annie Cohen Kopchovsky took on the adventure of biking around the world. The first man Thomas Steven had just completed his journey around the world in 1884 on a Penny Farthing.

Read full story

What Regrets do the Dying Have?

“Each night, when I go to sleep, I die. And the next morning, when I wake up, I am reborn.”. I have an obsession with reading and studying regrets in life. It has fascinated me since I was a kid.

Read full story

Love Languages according to Gary Chapman

Gary Chapman initially published The Five Love Languages in 1992. He points out that knowing your partner's love language can help to strengthen a relationship. Chapman, in his book, demonstrates how we can give and receive love, letting both partners feel loved and appreciated. We all have a primary way of receiving and giving love. Unfortunately, many of us love the way we want to receive it instead of figuring out what our partner needs and learning their love language.

Read full story

Jericó, Colombia, A City In The Mountains Of Colombia

We live in the department of Antioquia. With the capital being the most popular city, Medellin. The hub of digital nomads as well as local entrepreneurs revitalizing the city. Colombia has been a hotspot of tourism for quite some years, and with the hit series Narco’s has brought some excellent tourism and some not-so-good tourism.

Read full story

Four Aphrodisiac Fruits Found in Colombia

Here in Colombia, it is prevalent to see stands on the corner selling juices. Here in my town, it is typically orange juice. Yet there are tons of extras that you can have added to your juice. The last time I went to get an orange juice, I asked the girl what all these liquids I could get added; she said they are help you feel in the mood!

Read full story

South America Vaccine Requirements to Travel

Requirements for entry condensed and easy to find. Since I am in South America, I thought I would make it easy for all those who might want to escape south as the US continues to get worse by the day.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy