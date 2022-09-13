Bogota’s Haunted Central Cemetery

Sara B

Bogota Colombia Cemetery

The oldest cemetery in Bogota, Colombia. It opened in 1836 and was the first site that allowed the dead to be buried outside the church. Until the 18th century, it was tradition for all of the Spanish colonies to bury remains inside the church.

King Charles, the 3rd, ordered this change; however, it was not carried out until after his death. An earthquake destroyed the plans, followed by Colombia’s declaring independence. Which led to an 11-year war; Colombia was declared independent from Spain.Under the direction of Bogota Mayor Buenaventura Ahumada, the cemetery completed.

He was also the first person to be buried in the cemetery in 1832. The cemetery is now home to many presidents, poets, war heroes, and a few ghost stories.
The most famous ghost stories

It is claimed a man in long white cloak guards the place. Some say he could be a monk, guiding new souls. He walks throughout the cemetery with a halo that turns on and off, possibly guiding lost souls to a safe resting place. Whether this is true or not is for you to find out.

The most popular grave is of two sisters, Elvira and Victoria Bodmer, who died of “blue blood,” a heart disease, nonetheless under suspicious circumstances. Some say fire others do not know. Their tomb space is filled with flowers, sweets, and various toys. “so that the girls’ spirits come out to play.” As well as, some leave them gifts and ask the spirits to help keep their children healthy.

When I visited the Bogota Cemetery, this section was closed; unfortunately, I did not get to see these graves. The cemetery is open to tourists and is a beautiful place. I did not personally feel or see any ghosts during the day.

# colombia# ghost story# bogota# bogota cemetery# myth

