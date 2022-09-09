The Legend of the Greenbrier Ghost

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gxSG_0hnxcRtn00
Elva Zona HeasterWikimedia Commons- Public Domain

The only trial in history that included the testimony of a ghost.

January 23, 1897, Elva Zona Heaster Shue was found dead at the bottom of the stairs, one year after being married to Edward. Her body was discovered by a neighbor boy who helped around the house.

According to the records, the body was found ¨ the body found lying straight, with feet laying together, one hand by the side and the other across her body, head slightly tilted to one side¨. He thought she was asleep, but when she did not respond, he ran for help.

The young boy went to call for the doctor, police, and Edward. When the boy returned to the house, Edward had already cleaned up the body and dressed her for burial. The husband did not usually prepare the body for burial; in the 1800s, the town's women did.

He was also found cradling her head, rocking her back and forth, appearing grief-stricken. When the doctor attempted to examine the neck, Edward was known to grieve louder; the doctor then declared her dead, stating, ¨an everlasting faint, ¨ also known as a heart attack. Later it was found that the doctor changed this to ¨complications during pregnancy¨.

Mary J. Heaster (Elva's mother) disapproved of her daughter marrying Edward, as everything seemed to happen quickly. She did not trust Edward and was desperate to find out what had happened to her only daughter.

Then, Mary began to pray that her daughter's spirit would return and tell her what happened. After about a month of praying, Mary started seeing her daughter's spirit; she appeared to her four nights in a row.

Elva confirmed that Edward had abused her. The spirit of Elva also confirmed that he choked her. He crushed her vertebrae and windpipe, which killed her. Of course, no one would believe Mary; who would believe in the 1800s; that a ghost appeared and confirmed a mother's suspicions?

It sounds kind of fishy to me.

Yet Mary did it; she convinced her brother and neighbors. They then went to a lawyer and spoke to the doctor, who confirmed her death. The doctor confirmed he did not examine her body closely, as Edward would not allow it due to his grief.

The visitors to the funeral also confirmed that Edward had bizarre behavior; they were then able to obtain a warrant to exhume her body for further examination and a proper autopsy.

Edward was required to be there during the autopsy; apparently, he remained unphased until the doctor began to examine her neck. The autopsy revealed a broken neck exposing her windpipe crushed, confirming she had been strangled. It confirmed what the spirit told Mary, and she was murdered. Edward was then arrested for her murder.

A local newspaper, The Pocahontas Times, later reported that, "On the throat were the marks of fingers indicating that she had been chosen [sic]; that the neck was dislocated between the first and second vertebrae. The ligaments were torn and ruptured. The windpipe had been crushed at a point in front of the neck."

During the trial, the defense called Mary to speak about her encounter with the spirit of Elva. The testimony was so vivid and did not waiver that it led to the conviction of Edward being found guilty by the ghost of Elva.

At Trout Shue's trial, Mary Heaster testified, "It was no dream," according to The Greenbrier Independent. "She came back and told me that he was mad that she didn't have no meat cooked for supper … but the second night, she told me that her neck was squeezed off at the first joint and it was just as she told me."

During the trial, it also came out that Edward stated he wanted to be married seven times during his life and had already been married twice before Elva. Her first wife also reported in the divorce documents that he had been abusive. The second wife died under ¨mysterious ¨circumstances. Edward also was found to have been in prison for two years for stealing a horse.

Many people in the community, if not the jury, seemed to believe Heaster's story, and Shue did himself no favors taking the stand in his own defense, rambling and appealing to the jury "to look into his face and then say if he was guilty." The Greenbrier Independent reported that his "testimony, manner, and so forth, made an unfavorable impression on the spectators." The jury deliberated for just an hour and 10 minutes before returning a guilty verdict.

He was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison. He died in prison in 1900 and was buried in an unmarked grave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqfSv_0hnxcRtn00
Zonas houseGreebrier Historical Society

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# legends# ghosts# myths# murder# revenge

Comments / 32

Published by

I share stories from all over the world, what is happening locally and abroad. I have a background in being an ICU nurse, Holistic Health Coach, and Nomad and finding balance and living harmoniously within nature.

Pasadena, CA
1397 followers

More from Sara B

Bogota’s Haunted Central Cemetery

The oldest cemetery in Bogota, Colombia. It opened in 1836 and was the first site that allowed the dead to be buried outside the church. Until the 18th century, it was tradition for all of the Spanish colonies to bury remains inside the church.

Read full story

The Loch Ness Monster, Nessie

Loch Ness MonsterPHOTOGRAPH BY STARABLAZKOVA, COURTESY WIKIMEDIA. THIS FILE IS LICENSED UNDER THE CREATIVE COMMONS AT. A large creature is rumored to inhabit Loch Ness, Scotland. Loch Ness is the largest body of water in the UK, found southwest of Inverness.

Read full story
Fall River, MA

The Legend of Lizzie Borden

Last year I had the pleasure of visiting the Lizzie Borden house in Fall River, Mass. We took the tour and spoke to some Lizzie Borden enthusiasts about her case and what they think happened.

Read full story
2 comments

The Green Anaconda, Largest Snake in The Amazon

Not only is the Green Anaconda ( Eunectes murinus ) the largest snake in the Amazon it is the largest snake in the world. The Anaconda family represents four different types of snakes found in the Amazon, however, the Green Anaconda is the biggest and most popular.

Read full story

The Legend of Yacumama

Do you know Yacumama? Maybe you have visited the Amazonas and have heard the legend of the Yacumama. Yacumama is from the Quechua language (the language of the Inca Empire), meaning Mother of Water. Yaku-Water, and Mama-Mother.

Read full story
182 comments
Adams, TN

The Legend of The Bell Witch

The Bell Witch historical marker in Adams, TNLarry Mccormack/Tennessean. The story begins in Adams, Tennessee, in the year 1804. John Bell moves his family from North Carolina to Tennessee. The Bells settle down on a 320-acre farm and become successful farmers.

Read full story
10 comments
Girard, PA

The Legend of Gudgeonville Bridge

Gudgeonville BridgeBy Niagara - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4384965. In high school, my older cousin liked to drive us around late at night and take us down to the old bridge. It was creepy, dark, and looked like it was on its last legs. I will never forget the fear that night when my cousin drove onto the bridge and stopped in the middle will never be forgotten.

Read full story
9 comments

President Perón of Argentina, a Nazi sympathizer.

After the fall of Germany during WW2, many Nazis fled to Argentina and other parts of South America. It was no secret that President Juan Perón was a Nazi sympathizer. Nevertheless, president Perón allowed for the passage of the high-ranking officials of the Nazi party and permitted safe passage into Argentina. Most of them chose Bariloche to settle down.

Read full story
27 comments

What is Meditation?

According to Webster's Dictionary, meditation is engaging in contemplation, reflection, or a mental exercise to reach a heightened spiritual awareness. To put it into a more usable definition, VeryWellMind explains meditation as a set of techniques intended to encourage a heightened state of awareness and focused attention.

Read full story
California State

Murphys Trail Hike and a Nazi Sympathizer Camp

Visiting LA and want to get some history and a workout. Try the Murphys Ranch Trail. Located in the Pacific Palisades, a very affluent area of LA. The trail is approximately 4 miles and consists of over 500 stairs and walking through a Nazi Sympathizer camp. Yes, this trail is home to an abandoned nazi camp.

Read full story
16 comments

What is it like to be a Digital Nomad?

Spoiler alert it is not working on a beach, while the money rolls in. I am going to say it; it is hard. It is not working on a beach with your laptop. Please don’t. The sand will destroy your keys. Plus, the Wi-Fi out there will suck.

Read full story
Boston, MA

The First Woman to Cycle Around The World

On June 25, 1894, a woman named Annie Cohen Kopchovsky took on the adventure of biking around the world. The first man Thomas Steven had just completed his journey around the world in 1884 on a Penny Farthing.

Read full story

What Regrets do the Dying Have?

“Each night, when I go to sleep, I die. And the next morning, when I wake up, I am reborn.”. I have an obsession with reading and studying regrets in life. It has fascinated me since I was a kid.

Read full story

Love Languages according to Gary Chapman

Gary Chapman initially published The Five Love Languages in 1992. He points out that knowing your partner's love language can help to strengthen a relationship. Chapman, in his book, demonstrates how we can give and receive love, letting both partners feel loved and appreciated. We all have a primary way of receiving and giving love. Unfortunately, many of us love the way we want to receive it instead of figuring out what our partner needs and learning their love language.

Read full story

Jericó, Colombia, A City In The Mountains Of Colombia

We live in the department of Antioquia. With the capital being the most popular city, Medellin. The hub of digital nomads as well as local entrepreneurs revitalizing the city. Colombia has been a hotspot of tourism for quite some years, and with the hit series Narco’s has brought some excellent tourism and some not-so-good tourism.

Read full story

Four Aphrodisiac Fruits Found in Colombia

Here in Colombia, it is prevalent to see stands on the corner selling juices. Here in my town, it is typically orange juice. Yet there are tons of extras that you can have added to your juice. The last time I went to get an orange juice, I asked the girl what all these liquids I could get added; she said they are help you feel in the mood!

Read full story

South America Vaccine Requirements to Travel

Requirements for entry condensed and easy to find. Since I am in South America, I thought I would make it easy for all those who might want to escape south as the US continues to get worse by the day.

Read full story

What is a Pink Dolphin?

Pink / Amazon river dolphin (Inia geoffrensis) in the Negro River, municipality of Novo Airão, Amazonas State, Brazil.naturepl.com / Luiz Claudio Marigo / WWF-Canon. When I visited the Amazon jungle, the first thing our guide told us when we stepped on the boat was to keep an eye out for a pink dolphin. The first thing I thought was he had to be joking; dolphins are in the ocean and prefer salt water. Then I knew he was joking since we all know dolphins are not pink.

Read full story
5 comments

What is Earthing?

Most children have been cursed with parents who have forgotten the joy of walking barefoot.”. I was in my garden yesterday, hands deep in dirt, shoes off the feel of the fresh soil on my hands and feet.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy