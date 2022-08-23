What is it like to be a Digital Nomad?

Spoiler alert it is not working on a beach, while the money rolls in.

Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash

I am going to say it; it is hard. It is not working on a beach with your laptop. Please don’t. The sand will destroy your keys. Plus, the Wi-Fi out there will suck.

The pictures you see on Instagram are lies. They are most likely trying to sell you something, most likely their course on becoming a digital nomad.

Please don’t buy it. There are two ways, get a remote job or entrepreneur. This includes, but is not limited to: starting a business, freelance, teach English online.

There are lots of free resources!

And never pay for a course that says you will make “a 6 figure passive income in less than a week”. We have all seen these, and this is a false promise.

Digital Nomads come in two different types. There are your remote workers, and there are you entrepreneurs.

Photo by Arnel Hasanovic on Unsplash

I have done both, so I can give insight into both worlds. I quit my bedside nursing job in 2018 and got an appointment with a company as an online nurse consultant.

One thing that you should know, some companies do not pay remote workers who live overseas well. I worked for a company based in LA, but all the employees were in the Philippines. So I worked for Filipino wages.

Photo by Lukasz Radziejewski on Unsplash

It was ok I needed money to pay off my student loans and fun money, and I had no other bills. I also wanted remote work experience.

I also know how to stretch my money. I volunteered while traveling.

That is the first thing. If you are employed by a company that outsources their work. The pay will be comparable to the payment in the country the other employees are based.

The second thing to be aware of is time changes. I found myself in Asia, working in a US time zone. So I was up doing client calls at 2,3 and sometimes 4 in the morning.

I quit this job after a year, and it was not for me.

Photo by Jan Tinneberg on Unsplash

A month later, when I was not looking, I got a job as a legal nurse consultant. This was a job that I always wanted to do and sounded fun. Plus, the pay was more comparable to US salaries.

This only required me to work 30 hours a week, and I would have one weekly meeting with my team. This job required a stronger Wi-Fi connection and more concentration and focus. It was challenging to volunteer and travel with this job.

So I sacrificed time for money again. I worked in hostels but could not concentrate. The Wi-Fi was never strong enough, and I had to connect to a remote server, so it became difficult.

I rented expensive air BBs that had strong Wi-Fi and silence.

Then I didn’t make friends, and all I did was work. The best part about these jobs was they both had guaranteed hours and pay.

Photo by Josh Appel on Unsplash

I knew where my next paycheck was coming from. Yet my freedom and flexibility were limited. I met people who would go on a long day hike, and I had to pass because I had a job.

It tied me to my laptop and had a boss.

Yet, I would still choose this over my hospital job.

These are things that no one tells you when working remotely and traveling. I often found myself stressed out, especially when I had a call with a client and then found out my Wi-Fi was out.

Or I had to complete my 30-hour workweek, and my Wi-Fi was too slow.

The second type of digital nomad is entrepreneurs. Let me tell you, this route might be even more complicated than the remote job nomad.

Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

Since I got laid off from my job in 2020, I have been trying to figure it out. It is difficult, and I find myself glued to my laptop even more than before.

Now I do not know where my next paycheck will come from, and I cannot guarantee how much money I will make per month. I have done odd jobs. Yet, it is by choice.

I get to choose if I want to work a lot this week or not. The problem I have with the Digital Nomad Entrepreneurs is that they make it seem effortless.

It is challenging to start your own business. Whether it is teaching English online, writing, blogging, or affiliate marketing, it takes time and sacrifice. We always see the final products of these “Digital Nomads” we do not see the hard work behind the scenes.

Skipping out on a fun activity to work on your business, the late nights, the early mornings. The motivation to keep going.

Sometimes I think having a job is more manageable than what I am trying to do. What am I trying to do? I do not even know yet. That is also part of it. The DNE can be tricky because until you find the thing, it is all trial and error.

So whatever route you choose is 100% worth it. The ability to travel and work is fantastic.

It is also one of the most stressful things I have done. Whether it is stressing about a Wi-Fi connection to make a phone call or meeting a deadline. Or if I will earn any money this month.

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

The biggest kept secret that no one talks about.

Every single person who chooses either of these paths will have a safety net. I know you have heard that I left the US with only 1 thousand dollars and built a business in a year. Now I am rich.

I can guarantee you there were working on this for years before they saw success. They also might have lived at home to save money or have family, parents to fall back on.

I also have a family to stay with when I go home. I have savings I live off of when I do not make any money. I was smart and made some wise investments. I also have a degree that allows me to always have a job.

Maybe I am wrong. Except I have met a ton of digital nomads. A lot of them prefer to work remotely for a company as it is the more durable option. Most of them pick certain cities. Such as Medellin, Buenos Aires, or Mexico City because the Wi-Fi is always better in these cities.

They can live and work online, and they make US wages and spend in pesos. So most can have a more comfortable living than if they were in their home country.

I rarely meet someone like me. Volunteer, working and living in and out of hostels.

I am currently living in one area, and I am stir crazy. So I have some trips coming up. Yes, I will continue working and figuring it out as usual.

I prefer to work for myself, wonder where my next dollar will come from, then have a boss.

Remember, I have a backup safety net, and this gives me more flexibility than most. I am also a native English speaker, so I am getting certified to teach English online.

So if you want to become a DNE, have a safety net. Be resourceful, and it will work out. Maybe you might have to volunteer and work hard; trust me, it is worth it.

As we all see now, remote jobs are widespread, and they can be done abroad. Another secret, JUST ASK!

Ask your boss if you can work from Colombia, see what he says. If he says no, then get a VPN, phone line and do it, anyway. I bet he won’t know, especially if it is on a laptop.

If something is holding you back from your dreams, figure a way to make it work.

I have a friend who works in Buenos Aires. His boss thinks he has been in LA for over 1.5 years. Sometimes taking risks pays off.

I am a nurse; if I could figure a way to work remotely, you can too.

Have a safety net in case you have to branch out on your own like I am doing!

Hard work and dedication and a desire to make it work, and you can do anything you set your mind to.

Are you a digital nomad?

Originally published here.