The First Woman to Cycle Around The World

On June 25, 1894, a woman named Annie Cohen Kopchovsky took on the adventure of biking around the world.

The first man Thomas Steven had just completed his journey around the world in 1884 on a Penny Farthing.

The talk of the town, as bicycles were a recent invention in 1817, and travel was not popular and as easy as it is now.

So how did Annie become the first influencer? In my opinion, of course!

The Story:

It is rumored that two Boston businessmen were in a heavy debate about whether or not a woman could ever do this. One man said yes, and the other said no way. (I am paraphrasing, most likely, it went something like this).

Men are the best. We are wicked strong, and no woman can do what a man just did.

She would have to be wicked strong herself, which would be wicked hard for her; rumored at this point, Annie overheard this conversation and volunteered to be the one to complete the task and win the 10K.

Most likely, it went something like this.

Whatcha saying no woman is as good as a man?

A woman is not strong enough, I just birthed three children, and ya think I can’t ride a bike around the world.

What are ya wicked stupid? Of course, I can. I have to ask my husband first.

I imagine who knows, but it makes the story more entertaining.

Annie Cohen Kopchovsky, a Jewish mother from Boston, was determined to win the bet. I like this story because I, too, was raised by a Jewish mother from Boston and a Jewish grandmother from Boston, and let me tell you, they will persevere.

The stakes were high, and what a payoff if she completed the task. To give you a bit of perspective, 10k in the 1890s is the equivalent to 300k now.

Would you take this task on for that? I would for less than that.

The rules:

She had only to take a bicycle with her and no money, earn 5k along the way, and complete it within 15 months. How was she going to make money and complete in 15 months?

The first man took 32 months!

How was she going to feed herself? Maybe her mother sent her a loaf of challah and a beef brisket? I am sure she was telling her not to go; what would the neighbors think, what would the Rabbi and his wife say? (use your best Jewish accent to read that, please)

I can imagine the conversation between Annie and her husband. She was a mother of 3 children, and this type of adventure was unheard of, and a woman leaving her children was blasphemy.

Yet it seems that her husband gave her permission since if he did not, she would not be allowed to do this; yes, this was the 1800s!

The mid-1800s, the beginning of the women’s suffrage movement; women did not have the right to vote, and all earnings had to be given to their husbands.

So after her husband permitted her and she accepted the bet, she was off!

She was to raise funds for this trip on the road, wearing classical men’s clothing, and riding a man’s bike. Her wearing men’s clothing caused an uproar in some cities she passed through.

Many may know her as Annie Londonderry. So you may be wondering why I wonder if she was the first influencer.

Where did the name Londonderry come from? She became a riding billboard for The Londonderry Spring Water Company out of New Hampshire.

While she traveled, her fame and popularity grew; she earned money by taking photos with the locals, giving talks, and providing education on things such as the War going on. She was rumored to be a “shameless self-publicist, and she loved the fame.”

Yet she used this fame to bring awareness to the women’s movement of the time.

Of course, there will always be naysayers. Some say she did not bike the whole way as she took a lot of boats and trains. They say she lied and made up stories to gain popularity.

She did something that most people then and now will not even attempt. She sounds like an old-fashioned influencer to me, and who cares?

The fact is that she did travel around the world alone as a female from 1894–to 1895. It wasn’t always the safest, and she did have a few accidents.

I read that she was in an accident with a horse and buggy, and the doctor told her to stop her journey, but she did not. She pushed on.

I see her as a woman who did not take no for an answer. She did not want to “just” be a stay-at-home mom; she wanted more.

She wanted an adventure to prove that women could do the same as men. Back in the day, women were seen as the weaker sex.

I want to think that women are not weaker or stronger than men; we are different. There is no comparison.

It is like comparing apples to oranges; you can not.

She still stands in history as the first woman to bicycle worldwide. If a mother, a woman, a married woman, can cycle around the world in 1895 before women had rights, what can you do now?

Do you ever think about the women who paved the way for us?

What they went through, the determination, hard work, and the haters.

