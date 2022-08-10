Love Languages according to Gary Chapman

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAv2S_0hCF8qE200
Sara B

Gary Chapman initially published The Five Love Languages in 1992. He points out that knowing your partner's love language can help to strengthen a relationship.

Chapman, in his book, demonstrates how we can give and receive love, letting both partners feel loved and appreciated. We all have a primary way of receiving and giving love. Unfortunately, many of us love the way we want to receive it instead of figuring out what our partner needs and learning their love language.

So is it as easy as Chapman describes in his book?

So what are the 5 Love languages?

Words of Affirmation express needs and wants through language, letting your partner know you appreciate them. It can be as simple as giving a compliment, leaving them a note in their lunch, or maybe a text message letting them know how much you care for them.

Quality Time, this is someone who wants your 100% undivided attention when they are with you. To show this person you are committed to them, turn off your phone and stay focused and present when you are with them. It will show them that you honor and value the time you spend together.

Physical Touch can be as simple as holding hands, hugging, or being close to one another the entire time you are with your partner. They will be the ones who like to cuddle when you are watching TV or enjoy getting a massage.

Acts of Service, this is someone who enjoys when you help out around the house, maybe cook dinner or run to the store for them. They will be someone who will want to do things for you but, in turn, will appreciate when you tell them to relax and you do the dishes. This person is often always doing something for you or your friends. As most of us do for others, the things we want.

Receiving Gifts, this person will enjoy anything you have thought into giving. It can be as simple as picking a flower that you know they love or giving something you made just for them. These people do not only want the gift but the thought that you have placed into the gift, big or small; they appreciate the idea behind it.

When you take time to understand and know your partner, you can develop a deeper and more connected relationship, leading to long-lasting love.

Isn't that what we all want?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# partners# giving# receiving

Comments / 0

Published by

I share stories from all over the world, what is happening locally and abroad. I have a background in being an ICU nurse, Holistic Health Coach, and Nomad and finding balance and living harmoniously within nature.

Pasadena, CA
54 followers

More from Sara B

Jericó, Colombia, A City In The Mountains Of Colombia

We live in the department of Antioquia. With the capital being the most popular city, Medellin. The hub of digital nomads as well as local entrepreneurs revitalizing the city. Colombia has been a hotspot of tourism for quite some years, and with the hit series Narco’s has brought some excellent tourism and some not-so-good tourism.

Read full story

Four Aphrodisiac Fruits Found in Colombia

Here in Colombia, it is prevalent to see stands on the corner selling juices. Here in my town, it is typically orange juice. Yet there are tons of extras that you can have added to your juice. The last time I went to get an orange juice, I asked the girl what all these liquids I could get added; she said they are help you feel in the mood!

Read full story

What is a Pink Dolphin?

Pink / Amazon river dolphin (Inia geoffrensis) in the Negro River, municipality of Novo Airão, Amazonas State, Brazil.naturepl.com / Luiz Claudio Marigo / WWF-Canon. When I visited the Amazon jungle, the first thing our guide told us when we stepped on the boat was to keep an eye out for a pink dolphin. The first thing I thought was he had to be joking; dolphins are in the ocean and prefer salt water. Then I knew he was joking since we all know dolphins are not pink.

Read full story
1 comments

What is Earthing?

Most children have been cursed with parents who have forgotten the joy of walking barefoot.”. I was in my garden yesterday, hands deep in dirt, shoes off the feel of the fresh soil on my hands and feet.

Read full story
2 comments

Regulations To Enter Colombia; 2022

Regulations to enter Colombia as of May 2022. Changes in Colombia are happening in regards to the Corona Virus, the new requirements to enter are the following. So, according to the news source I found online, the new limits will be the following. (link here)

Read full story
California State

How to determine if you will get a stimulus check from California

As gas prices tip the scales over $6.00 a gallon, Gov. Newsom plans to roll out another stimulus check in California. It will be from the 17 billion dollar stimulus package that California has.

Read full story
1 comments
San Carlos, CA

Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See List

6 Rivers and over 100 waterfalls give San Carlos the title of the most naturally beautiful town in Colombia. San Carlos, Colombia, a pueblo I have called home since the end of July 2021. When I arrived, I had no idea what to expect, nor that I would still be living here.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy