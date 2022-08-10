Jericó, Colombia, A City In The Mountains Of Colombia

Sara B

A pueblito in Antioquia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NKY1_0hBo7dXc00
Jerico, ColombiaSara B

We live in the department of Antioquia. With the capital being the most popular city, Medellin. The hub of digital nomads as well as local entrepreneurs revitalizing the city.

Colombia has been a hotspot of tourism for quite some years, and with the hit series Narco’s has brought some excellent tourism and some not-so-good tourism.

If you come to Colombia with the right intentions, you will have a fantastic time, yet do not leave your common sense at home. It is needed here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkDdy_0hBo7dXc00
Botanical GardenSara B

While most tourists like to stay in popular destinations such as Medellin, Cartagena, Cali, or maybe they venture to Guatape or Salento. If you are researching Colombia, these destinations will pop up.

However, I recommend you see a few that might be on the list, but not as popular, and usually a bit more of a trek to get to, but worth it.

So I looked up and found Jerico on the map. Not too far, but everything here is far when you have to take a bus on a twisty curvy road up and down a mountain. Plus, we live in a rural town as well.

So we went from one rural town to another. Except for the one we went to is a bit more touristy than ours.

Yet I see why — the town was colorful and full of life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWmTj_0hBo7dXc00
Streets in JericoSara B

The people in Jerico are known as Jericoans. It made me laugh a little bit, but the name was everywhere, and even a waitress told us, yes, that is our nickname.

It is famous for cardamom and the birthplace of Colombia’s first saint, Sister — Saint Laura Montoya, born here in 1874. There are 17 churches in Jerico, with only 8K residents!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PYBG_0hBo7dXc00
The Pink ChurchSara B

It is also the “wet” or rainy season. We only went for the weekend, and we had a limited time to explore; needless to say, we ate a lot, and I drank a lot of coffee while we sat inside watching the rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37N2Br_0hBo7dXc00
Local Coffee ShopSara B

We were able to explore the botanical gardens and hike up to have a fantastic view of the city from Christ the Redeemer’s viewpoint. We also wandered the streets of Jerico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ftYy_0hBo7dXc00
Botanical GardensSara B

I often think that I am the worst tourist because I want to eat, sit in coffee shops, wander the streets. I had a dream of being a travel blogger at one point, but then realized I had to hit all the “hot spots” in a town and analyze them; that sounds awful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkEPv_0hBo7dXc00
CakesSara B

I prefer to do one or two touristy things.

Then the rains came, so we sat in a coffee shop; I love people-watching.

There were people in town riding their horses around; anytime I heard the clip-clop of horses; it made my heart happy. Raised around horses my whole life, I have always had a special place for the giant beautiful creatures in my heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZR36_0hBo7dXc00
Sara B

It was a beautiful town and a nice getaway, but I missed the peacefulness of my mountain hideaway as I sit and listen to the bird's chirp, the sun shining on my garden, and my dog lying beside me.

I often wonder if my days of nomad-ing around the world are over. Maybe I am giving the world time to rebalance and re-calibrate.

Originally published here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# colombia# jerico# visit colombia# traveler

Comments / 0

Published by

I share stories from all over the world, what is happening locally and abroad. I have a background in being an ICU nurse, Holistic Health Coach, and Nomad and finding balance and living harmoniously within nature.

Pasadena, CA
54 followers

More from Sara B

Love Languages according to Gary Chapman

Gary Chapman initially published The Five Love Languages in 1992. He points out that knowing your partner's love language can help to strengthen a relationship. Chapman, in his book, demonstrates how we can give and receive love, letting both partners feel loved and appreciated. We all have a primary way of receiving and giving love. Unfortunately, many of us love the way we want to receive it instead of figuring out what our partner needs and learning their love language.

Read full story

Four Aphrodisiac Fruits Found in Colombia

Here in Colombia, it is prevalent to see stands on the corner selling juices. Here in my town, it is typically orange juice. Yet there are tons of extras that you can have added to your juice. The last time I went to get an orange juice, I asked the girl what all these liquids I could get added; she said they are help you feel in the mood!

Read full story

What is a Pink Dolphin?

Pink / Amazon river dolphin (Inia geoffrensis) in the Negro River, municipality of Novo Airão, Amazonas State, Brazil.naturepl.com / Luiz Claudio Marigo / WWF-Canon. When I visited the Amazon jungle, the first thing our guide told us when we stepped on the boat was to keep an eye out for a pink dolphin. The first thing I thought was he had to be joking; dolphins are in the ocean and prefer salt water. Then I knew he was joking since we all know dolphins are not pink.

Read full story
1 comments

What is Earthing?

Most children have been cursed with parents who have forgotten the joy of walking barefoot.”. I was in my garden yesterday, hands deep in dirt, shoes off the feel of the fresh soil on my hands and feet.

Read full story
2 comments

Regulations To Enter Colombia; 2022

Regulations to enter Colombia as of May 2022. Changes in Colombia are happening in regards to the Corona Virus, the new requirements to enter are the following. So, according to the news source I found online, the new limits will be the following. (link here)

Read full story
California State

How to determine if you will get a stimulus check from California

As gas prices tip the scales over $6.00 a gallon, Gov. Newsom plans to roll out another stimulus check in California. It will be from the 17 billion dollar stimulus package that California has.

Read full story
1 comments
San Carlos, CA

Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See List

6 Rivers and over 100 waterfalls give San Carlos the title of the most naturally beautiful town in Colombia. San Carlos, Colombia, a pueblo I have called home since the end of July 2021. When I arrived, I had no idea what to expect, nor that I would still be living here.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy