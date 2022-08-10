Four Aphrodisiac Fruits Found in Colombia

Photo by Julia Zolotova on Unsplash

Here in Colombia, it is prevalent to see stands on the corner selling juices. Here in my town, it is typically orange juice.

Yet there are tons of extras that you can have added to your juice. The last time I went to get an orange juice, I asked the girl what all these liquids I could get added; she said they are help you feel in the mood!

“Some people don’t have real love for bananas; they only eat it because of the wonders they believe it performs.”

― Michael Bassey Johnson

One particular stand is across from a nightclub, where gentlemen go there looking for the ladies. The bar is called The Chicas Bar if you happen to be in my neighborhood and on the prowl.

Yet it made me think, why are they using all these chemical-based additives when here in Colombia with all the exotic fruits that also are rumored to have the same powers?

So let’s look at four popular Colombian fruits that could be used as a substitute for toxic chemicals.

They are also the fruit of love, “el fruto del Amor.” They are typically found in bunches and grown in small drupes; the fruits are not to be eaten raw and must be cooked.

Found in central and south America, there are over 50 varieties of these fruits; known to have over 200 names, the trees are one of the varieties of palm trees.

This fruit is typically consumed in the form of juice, I am sure with lots of sugar, as most juices here have sugar. If you visit Colombia and do not want sugar in your juice, you must tell them, “sin azucar, por favor.” If you do not tell them, there will be sugar.

I have never tried this fruit, but now I will look for it. My boyfriend told me he does not like it but doesn’t like most of what I eat.

So when you visit Colombia, you must try the Chontaduro, and tell me if it made you feel more, ahem…… alive!

Papaya

This fruit is grown in tropical regions, making Colombia one of the best places to grow papaya. I am in the process of producing about three papaya trees now.

Papaya is full of vitamins A, C, and K and magnesium.

The fruit has an aphrodisiac nature of the softness of the fruits as well as when you open up papaya it resembles a female’s genitalia.

Papaya can be eaten as is. Please do not eat the seeds, but once you have cleaned the fruits, you can eat them as is.

Papaya is my favorite fruit, and I always have on sitting on the counter. Sweet and juicy and a perfect afternoon snack.

I never feel any different eating it before or after.

“The power of suggestion. Maybe everything human ended up being subjective and nothing could be known for sure.”

― Peter Abrahams

Borojó

Borojó is a fruit that mainly contains fructose and glucose and protein, phosphorus and vitamin B and C, and calcium and iron — used to make jams, candies, and wine.

It is also known as the juice of love with its aphrodisiac properties.

The plant originated in the Amazon and is found around Colombia, Ecuador, and Panama.

They were primarily used in juices, again with lots of sugar. I wrote about this previously here.

Pitahaya

Pitahaya Sara B

You might know this as Dragon fruit in other parts of the world. The Pitahaya here is yellow on the outside and white with little black seeds on the inside.

Pitahaya is only rumored to be an aphrodisiac. I kept it here anyway because if you are in Colombia, you must try this delicious fruit.

It is high in iron, which helps stimulate the production of hemoglobin in your body and boost your immune system.

So maybe it is bringing blood to all the right areas if you catch my drift!

It can also get your bowels moving, so make sure to eat it well before your hot date at The Chicas Bar.

It is sweet, and all you need to do is cut it open and dig in.

So if you are visiting a tropical country, take advantage of trying all the delicious local fruits. Even if you have tried them in your home country, I can guarantee you they taste sweeter and more delicious in the country they are grown in, regardless of aphrodisiac properties.

That sometimes, to me, can be a mental game. I have never felt different after eating most foods. Unless it is coffee and I need to run a hundred miles.

So what is your favorite fruit you have tried, with expectations of feeling a certain way?

Originally published here.