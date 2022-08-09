South America Vaccine Requirements to Travel

Requirements for entry condensed and easy to find.

Since I am in South America, I thought I would make it easy for all those who might want to escape south as the US continues to get worse by the day.

The restrictions have been loosening up recently. We have seen this all over, but it sometimes can be confusing.

So I have made a list of what is required and where to find the requirements of each country. I am happy to report all but two countries are open to the unvaccinated, most only needing a PCR upon arrival.

All the information has been taken from the US embassy websites, I will link to the main page of each country, and you can investigate the specific country you want to visit.

Argentina

Entry and Exit Requirements:

Are US citizens permitted to enter? Yes.

Is a negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) required for entry? No.

Foreigners who are not residents of Argentina:

Submit an electronic sworn statement within 48 hours before departure confirming vaccination status and absence of COVID-19 symptoms;

Provide evidence of medical travel insurance that includes hospitalization, quarantine, and transportation coverage for COVID-19;

A COVID-19 test is recommended within 24 hours after arrival, regardless of the vaccination status. Be prepared to pay for the cost of the test. Minors under 6 years of age, are also exempted in all cases from undergoing the PCR or antigen test after entering the country. Providing false statements or omitting information may result in criminal penalties.

Brazil

Entry and Exit Requirements for Travel to Brazil:

Are U.S. citizens permitted to enter Brazil? Yes.

Is a negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or antigen) required for entry? YES, but only for those meeting exemptions to COVID-19 vaccination requirements. (See below for details.)

Unvaccinated Travelers who meet the above COVID-19 vaccination exemptions must present negative COVID-19 Tests Results as follows:

The COVID-19 test must be a laboratory test (RT-PCR) or antigen test for screening for infection by SARS-CoV-2, with a negative/non-reactive result, performed within one day of boarding;

The document must be presented in English, Portuguese, or Spanish;

Children under the age of twelve who are traveling with a companion are exempt from presenting a COVID-19 test provided that all companions present the required negative/non-reactive COVID-19 tests. However, children aged two or over and less than twelve years old who are traveling unaccompanied must present proof of the negative/non-reactive COVID-19 test;

In the event of travel to Brazil with connections or stopovers where the traveler remains in a restricted area of the airport, the one–day period refers to one day prior to boarding the first flight of the trip. However, if the traveler leaves the restricted area of the airport, and it is more than one day after the RT-PCR or antigen test, the traveler must take a new COVID-19 test, RT-PCR or antigen, and present proof of a negative test result prior to boarding a plane to Brazil.

Note: Travelers who test persistently positive for COVID-19 can enter Brazil but must present the following to the airline before boarding:

Two COVID-19 RT-PCR tests at least 14 days apart, the most recent performed no more than one day before boarding;

A medical certificate stating the traveler is asymptomatic and able to travel, including the specific date of travel. The certificate must be in English, Portuguese, or Spanish.

Bolivia

Entry and Exit Requirements:

Are US citizens permitted to enter? Yes.

Is a negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) required for entry? Yes, for unvaccinated travelers

Travelers to Bolivia must comply with the following requirements.

Present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, or

Present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test (for persons older than 5 years) taken no more than 72 hours prior to embarkation, or

Present a negative COVID-19 nasal antigen test (for persons older than 5 years) no more than 48 hours prior to embarkation.

Movement Restrictions:

Is a curfew in place? No, however, municipalities have the authority to impose movement restrictions when deemed necessary to mitigate transmission of COVID-19.

Are there restrictions on intercity or interstate travel? No.

Quarantine Information:

Are US citizens required to quarantine? No

Colombia

Entry and Exit Requirements :

Are US citizens permitted to enter? Yes

As of May 1, 2022, visitors to Colombia ages 18 or older will need to provide proof of complete vaccination for entry or a negative COVID test (48 hours in advance of travel for an antigen test or 72 hours in advance of travel for a PCR test).

Travelers must complete Migración Colombia’s online Check-Mig form within 72 hours of boarding an inbound or outbound flight from Colombia. If the standard form’s website is down, travelers can find a contingency website here.

Chile

Entry and Exit Information:

Are US citizens permitted to enter? Yes.

Is a negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) required for entry? No.

Travelers will have to present the following documents when boarding their flight to Chile:

A completed “ Traveler’s Affidavit ” prepared less than 48 hours before boarding;

Proof of a health insurance policy that provides coverage for COVID-19 and related health issues during the traveler’s stay in Chile. The health insurance must cover charges associated with COVID-19 during the traveler’s stay, with a coverage of USD $ 30,000 (minimum)

As of April 14, 2022, the Chilean government no longer requires travelers to obtain a Mobility Pass (“Pase de Movibilidad”) in order to enter Chile. However, a valid Mobility Pass will still be required in many situations, including but not limited to the following:

Domestic travel (by plane, bus, etc.)

For example, if you are arriving in Santiago and have a connecting domestic flight to another city in Chile, a Mobility Pass will not be requested upon arrival in Santiago, but will be required to board your connecting domestic flight

Indoor dining at restaurants

Access to theaters and cinemas

Participation in organized tours

Attendance at large public events (sporting events, concerts, etc.)

The US Embassy highly encourages travelers who may engage in any of the above activities during their stay in Chile to obtain a Mobility Pass prior to arrival in Chile

Obtaining the Mobility Pass may take a minimum of 4 weeks. Please note that the US Embassy cannot assist travelers in obtaining a Mobility Pass. Travelers with questions or problems regarding the Mobility Pass should contact the nearest Chilean consulate in the US, or send an email to yomevacuno@minsal.cl

The approved Mobility Pass should have all vaccinations (including booster shots) individually registered. See an example of an approved Mobility Pass here . If your Mobility Pass does not individually display all of your vaccinations, you should resubmit your proof of vaccination.

Chilean citizens, foreign residents of Chile, and holders of diplomatic/official passports are exempt from the health insurance requirements

Our health screening procedures in place at airports and other ports of entry? Yes. The Chilean government conducts random COVID tests for arriving international passengers. A passenger who tests positive will be required to complete quarantine at the address listed on their Travelers’ Affidavit or at a location determined by the Ministry of Health

Movement Restrictions:

Is a curfew in place? No.

Are there restrictions on intercity or interstate travel? Yes. A Mobility Pass is required for domestic flights and interurban buses

The level and type of activities permitted in each neighborhood (comuna) depends on what level of the “Paso a Paso” re-opening plan the comuna finds itself in. Details about activities permitted at each state of Paso a Paso may be found here (Spanish only).

For specific questions, the Ministry of Health’s hotline is available at 600–360–7777. The Ministry of Tourism answers questions at 600 600 6066 or by email at turismoatiende@sernatur.cl .

Ecuador

Entry and Exit Requirements:

Are US citizens permitted to enter? Yes.

Upon entry to Ecuador, all travelers 3 years and older must provide:

A COVID-19 vaccination card with QR code or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing the traveler received a complete series of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Ecuador, or

Proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to boarding the flight to Ecuador, and;

A declaration of traveler health (the declaration is available on the Ministry of Public Health website ).

Travelers entering Ecuador who were diagnosed as COVID-19 positive, and after one month continue to obtain a result from an RT-PCR test, may present a medical certificate from their country of origin attesting to their recovery, absence of symptoms, and that they are no longer contagious.

As long as the traveler does not present symptoms of COVID-19, the traveler does not need to perform mandatory preventive quarantine and they may freely move within the continental territory of Ecuador

Is a negative COVD-19 test (PCR and/or serology) required for entry? Yes

A COVID-19 vaccination card with QR code or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing the traveler received a complete series of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Ecuador, or proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to boarding the flight to Ecuador,

Ecuador Ministry of Health personnel will evaluate any traveler who presents symptoms of COVID-19, and may conduct rapid antigen testing. If the rapid antigen test is positive, the traveler must isolate for ten (10) days. The isolation may take at the traveler’s home or at a place of accommodation at the traveler’s personal expense. If the rapid antigen test is negative, no isolation is required.

Paraguay

Entry and Exit Requirements:

Are US citizens permitted to enter? Yes

Is a negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) required for entry? No, if you are fully vaccinated. Travelers aged 12 and up who do not have a complete vaccination record must present a negative RT-PCR/LAMP/NAAT COVID-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

The Paraguayan government updated their entry and exit requirements. Travelers to Paraguay no longer have to fill out the Traveler’s Health Affidavit Form; the COVID-19 vaccination certificate is established as the only health requirement for entering Paraguay.

Venezuela

Entry and Exit Requirements:

Are US citizens permitted to enter? Yes

Is a negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) required for entry? Yes

Effective May 30, 2022, all air passengers entering Venezuela must present a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 (completed vaccination schedule) in either physical or digital format (with QR code), with the last dose administered at least 14 days prior to the entry date in Venezuela. If more than 270 days have passed since the last dose of a completed vaccination schedule, proof of a booster dose is required.

In lieu of proof of vaccination, passengers must present a negative PCR-RT COVID-19 test result, taken within 72 hours of arriving. This information might change, so we recommend all travelers consult the current guidance from Venezuela.

Our health screening procedures in place at airports and other ports of entry? Yes

Peru

Entry and Exit Requirements:

Are US citizens permitted to enter? Yes

Is a negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) required for entry? Yes, if not vaccinated.

Peruvians, resident foreigners, and non-resident foreigners 12 years of age or older must present proof of being fully vaccinated 14 days prior to boarding at their point of origin. Peruvians, resident foreigners, and non-resident foreigners 12 years of age or older who are not fully vaccinated must present a molecular test with a negative result (within 48 hours) prior to boarding an incoming flight to Peru, in accordance with current health regulations.

All passengers must also complete an affidavit of health (found here: https://e-notificacion.migraciones.gob.pe/dj-salud/ ). These requirements may change, so we advise you to contact your airline days prior your flight to gather the proper documentation and regularly consult the airport website for the latest guidance: https://www.lima-airport.com/eng/for-passengers/covid-19-protocol/arrival-protocol .

Our health screening procedures in place at airports and other ports of entry? Yes

Uruguay

Entry and Exit Requirements:

Are US citizens permitted to enter? Yes

For the latest information on traveling to Uruguay, please visit the following links from the Ministry of Public Health website: Requirements to Travel to Uruguay (available only in Spanish) and Online Process (available in both Spanish and English).

Is a negative COVID-19 test required for entry? Yes

Vaccinated travelers with proof of vaccination do not require covid testing prior to entering Uruguay.

Unvaccinated travelers require a negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours before initiating travel, and an additional PCR test 7 days after arrival or complete self-quarantine for 14 days. (Minors under age 6 are exempted.)

Our health screening procedures in place at airports and other ports of entry? Yes

Proof of health insurance effective in Uruguay for the duration of your stay is required for all foreign travelers entering Uruguay.

A signed declaration of health completed within 48 hours before initiating travel is required. This online form can be found here: Online Health Declaration Form

Suriname

Entry and Exit Requirements:

Are US citizens permitted to enter? Yes.

Is a negative Covid-19 test (PCR and/or serology) required for entry? No.

Our health screening procedures in place at airports and other ports of entry? Yes.

Measure 6 — Permitted Border Passages:

Starting April 13, 2022, and until further notice, the following measures will apply for persons who wish to travel to the Republic of Suriname:

a) Fully vaccinated persons do not need permission.

The following documents are required for persons traveling by air:

Proof of complete vaccination with a WHO EUL Covid-19 vaccine, or a Covid-19 recovery certificate not older than six months.

Valid travel documents.

Yellow fever certificate for persons traveling from or transiting countries with risk of yellow fever transmission.

c) Guyana and French Guiana

Persons who are fully vaccinated or can present a Covid-19 recovery certificate not older than six months and have stayed in Guyana or French Guiana at least 14 days and are traveling to Suriname by land do not need to submit a negative SARS-CoV-2 PCR or a negative SARS-CoV-2 antigen test result.

d) For persons who are not or not fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the following conditions will apply:

Presentation of a negative SARS-CoV-2 PCR test result not older than 48 hours or a negative SARS-CoV-2 antigen test result not older than 24 hours, issued by an accredited medical test entity, before departure.

I hope this helps if you are unvaccinated and still want to travel to South America!

Also, always check the links included to the specific embassies site; that is where the information is from. I have just condensed it to make it easy to find!

Originally published here.