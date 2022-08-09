Pink / Amazon river dolphin (Inia geoffrensis) in the Negro River, municipality of Novo Airão, Amazonas State, Brazil. naturepl.com / Luiz Claudio Marigo / WWF-Canon

When I visited the Amazon jungle, the first thing our guide told us when we stepped on the boat was to keep an eye out for a pink dolphin. The first thing I thought was he had to be joking; dolphins are in the ocean and prefer salt water. Then I knew he was joking since we all know dolphins are not pink.

So I asked, are you serious, there are pink dolphins or are you trying to fool us? He said no, the pink dolphin only exists in the Amazon Jungle, and they are freshwater dolphins. My fellow tourists and I were shocked and naturally had our eyes peeled to see the infamous pink dolphin.

So what is a pink dolphin, and where do they live?

The pink dolphin often is referred to as the Amazon River Dolphin or the BOTO.

They are freshwater dolphin found in the Amazon and Orinoco rivers that flows through Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Brazil, Bolivia, and Guayana. The Boto Dolphins have no known predators except for humans due to the destruction of the Amazon Rain Forest. Instead, they feed on crabs, crustaceans, and other smaller fish. They have good eyesight for hunting in clear waters, and in muddy water, they use sonar to catch their prey.

The Boto dolphins are born grey but, with age, turn pink, so if you see a younger one, you may be disappointed that it is not as pink as its older members. The pink color is because the skin becomes more translucent with age, and the blood vessels give the pink appearance.

Interestingly, this dolphin has unfused vertebrae in its neck, which allows for a 180-degree head-turn.

For years they have lived in harmony with the tribes in the Amazon. However, with that said, there is the infamous myth of the Boto dolphin. The rumor states that it can take human form and stalks the amazon forest, disguised as a man wearing a white hat; he seduces and impregnates local women in the villages—the hat to hide his blowhole.

When visiting the Amazon, I saw plenty of pink dolphins; they came close to the boat as they were very curious. I, however, did not see any man in a white head when we did the night walk in the Amazon.

