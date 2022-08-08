What is Earthing?

Photo from Upsplash Photo by Merri J on Unsplash

Most children have been cursed with parents who have forgotten the joy of walking barefoot.”

― Mokokoma Mokhonoana

I was in my garden yesterday, hands deep in dirt, shoes off the feel of the fresh soil on my hands and feet.

I prefer to garden barefoot; actually, I like to do all things barefoot. Not to the satisfaction of my boyfriend, who is often telling me to put shoes on.

I don’t think he understands how walking barefoot is soothing to the soul as a direct connection with the earth.

Walking barefoot now has a name that sounds more scientific; Earthing.

So how is walking barefoot “earthing” good for you?

Research has shown:

a simple, natural, and yet profoundly effective environmental strategy against chronic stress, ANS dysfunction, inflammation, pain, poor sleep, disturbed HRV, hypercoagulable blood, and many common health disorders, including cardiovascular disease.

The research done to date supports the concept that grounding or earthing the human body may be an essential element in the health equation along with sunshine, clean air and water, nutritious food, and physical activity.

Who would have known that my love for being barefoot would be good for me?

By performing a simple act of removing your shoes and walking outside.

When I used to work at the hospital, I did this on my lunch break, with a 15-minute mediation, the second half of my day was always smoother, or maybe I was just more relaxed, so nothing bothered me.

So take off your shoes and connect to mother earth. She needs all of our love right now.

And if there are any naysayers such as my boyfriends, well, ignore them like I do, in a friendly way. Or you can explain the study I referenced to linked here.

May cause a relaxed state of mind, and dirty feet. Enjoy.