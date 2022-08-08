What is Earthing?

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VL1iF_0h93tfuS00
Photo from UpsplashPhoto by Merri J on Unsplash
Most children have been cursed with parents who have forgotten the joy of walking barefoot.”
Mokokoma Mokhonoana

I was in my garden yesterday, hands deep in dirt, shoes off the feel of the fresh soil on my hands and feet.

I prefer to garden barefoot; actually, I like to do all things barefoot. Not to the satisfaction of my boyfriend, who is often telling me to put shoes on.

I don’t think he understands how walking barefoot is soothing to the soul as a direct connection with the earth.

Walking barefoot now has a name that sounds more scientific; Earthing.

So how is walking barefoot “earthing” good for you?

Research has shown:

a simple, natural, and yet profoundly effective environmental strategy against chronic stress, ANS dysfunction, inflammation, pain, poor sleep, disturbed HRV, hypercoagulable blood, and many common health disorders, including cardiovascular disease.
The research done to date supports the concept that grounding or earthing the human body may be an essential element in the health equation along with sunshine, clean air and water, nutritious food, and physical activity.
Who would have known that my love for being barefoot would be good for me?

By performing a simple act of removing your shoes and walking outside.

When I used to work at the hospital, I did this on my lunch break, with a 15-minute mediation, the second half of my day was always smoother, or maybe I was just more relaxed, so nothing bothered me.

So take off your shoes and connect to mother earth. She needs all of our love right now.

And if there are any naysayers such as my boyfriends, well, ignore them like I do, in a friendly way. Or you can explain the study I referenced to linked here.

May cause a relaxed state of mind, and dirty feet. Enjoy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# earthing# barefoot# nature# walking barefoot

Comments / 2

Published by

I share stories from all over the world, what is happening locally and abroad. I have a background in being an ICU nurse, Holistic Health Coach, and Nomad and finding balance and living harmoniously within nature.

Pasadena, CA
40 followers

More from Sara B

What is a Pink Dolphin?

Pink / Amazon river dolphin (Inia geoffrensis) in the Negro River, municipality of Novo Airão, Amazonas State, Brazil.naturepl.com / Luiz Claudio Marigo / WWF-Canon. When I visited the Amazon jungle, the first thing our guide told us when we stepped on the boat was to keep an eye out for a pink dolphin. The first thing I thought was he had to be joking; dolphins are in the ocean and prefer salt water. Then I knew he was joking since we all know dolphins are not pink.

Read full story
1 comments

Regulations To Enter Colombia; 2022

Regulations to enter Colombia as of May 2022. Changes in Colombia are happening in regards to the Corona Virus, the new requirements to enter are the following. So, according to the news source I found online, the new limits will be the following. (link here)

Read full story
California State

How to determine if you will get a stimulus check from California

As gas prices tip the scales over $6.00 a gallon, Gov. Newsom plans to roll out another stimulus check in California. It will be from the 17 billion dollar stimulus package that California has.

Read full story
1 comments
San Carlos, CA

Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See List

6 Rivers and over 100 waterfalls give San Carlos the title of the most naturally beautiful town in Colombia. San Carlos, Colombia, a pueblo I have called home since the end of July 2021. When I arrived, I had no idea what to expect, nor that I would still be living here.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy