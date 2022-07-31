Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See List

6 Rivers and over 100 waterfalls give San Carlos the title of the most naturally beautiful town in Colombia

Sara B

San Carlos, Colombia, a pueblo I have called home since the end of July 2021. When I arrived, I had no idea what to expect, nor that I would still be living here.

Like a tumbleweed, I go where my heart desires; sometimes, I stay longer, and sometimes the wind pushes me on. So after living here for almost a year, I have a few recommendations.

Before I get into the nuts and bolts, I want to discuss logistics.

How do I get to San Carlos?

The easiest and cheapest way is to take the bus from the North Terminal bus station in Medellin. To get to the north terminal, take an Uber, cab, or the metro.

Taking the metro and getting off at Caribe will cost you approximately 2930 pesos (.75 cents) one way.

Take line A towards Niquia. I am assuming you are coming from the tourist area of Poblado! An uber will cost you around 15K pesos, 3.84USD.

I recommend the metro! It is cheaper and more accessible.

The bus station can be overwhelming, but all you have to do is look for the window for Transoriente or Coonorte ; they all will say San Carlos, Grenada; both cost 25K pesos, 6.39USD.

They are near the end of the terminal. Please do not throw your ticket away, as they will collect it when you get off in San Carlos.

Side note, Coonorte is a bit nicer!

They leave every 2 hours, so a bus is always going, starting at 6 am from Medellin, and 5 am from San Carlos. They stop running between 5–6 pm (double-check this!).

It is a direct bus, with no bathrooms. They do stop a few times if you need to go. The most extended stop will be in Granada, usually from 5 to 15 minutes, and there is a bathroom at the terminal.

But any restaurants will let you walk in and use the bathroom, don’t ask; walk to the back and then get back on the bus. They won’t leave you typically, they know where you are headed and will count heads, and usually, the only gringa-o will stand out.

Be warned, they stop along the road a lot, and people will get on and off to sell you food and sing to you. I give them a few pesos and buy stuff if I am hungry. That is their job, so supporting them is always good. So you will not starve on any bus in Colombia.

The trip will take approximately 4 hours. When you get to San Carlos, the center square is a 5-minute walk turn left and walk up the little street past the D1, and you will see the central square.

San Carlos Center Sara B

If you are coming here to study Spanish at Spanish Adventure , tell the bus driver to drop you off at La Finca Costa Rica.

Most of them know, or say the Spanish school, as it is across the street, and they will drop you right in front. They accept volunteers and students if you want to go to the Spanish school.

Where to stay.

There are a ton of little hotels in the area. These few are the ones I would recommend.

Familia Verde Eco Hostel, book through Facebook or their website.

EcoCamp San Carlos Glamping is a new spot. It is close to the waterfall and a short walk to town.

Hostal colibría is also a new one. Relatively close to town, a short tuk-tuk ride away, or a short walk.

I have met the owners of Hostal Colibria and Familia Verde Eco Hostel, both very sweet, neither Colombian.

Now that you know how to get here and where to stay. Five things I recommend that you do.

La Vieja Cascada, and walking La Viejita to the two waterfalls at the top. A short 15-minute walk outside of the square to the most popular one called La Vieja Cascada. You can swim here and cliff jumps if you dare.

Most of the way is paved, and some steps often go near the end.

Sara B

Waterfall Sara B

Piedra El Tabor. A 6-hour round trip hike and I recommend using a guide. It is a very intense hike, and you will be walking uphill for about 2 hours, in the woods most of the time.

The view at the top is worth it. Use your bug spray and sunscreen as the top can sometimes have many bugs.

Top of the mountain Sara B

Charco Redondo. It is in a neighboring village called La Maria, about a 15-minute motorbike ride outside town, approximately 10K pesos. Then you must walk about 45 minutes to the charco.

It is worth it and easy to find on the trail; however, it is not labeled. You can be adventurous and see it, or hire a guide.

Waterfall Sara B

I love exploring towns; this will not take long as San Carlos is tiny. Walk around and check out the graffiti, eat local empanadas and people watch.

You can visit the cultural center and have ice cream at the many shops in town. Sweet Shop is my favorite place for ice cream. Sit and hang out with the locals, have a cup of coffee, and if you are here on a Sunday, it will be extra busy as that is the day most Colombians are off.

If you are in town on a Friday night, check out Atypico, a local bar with a language exchange starting at 8 pm! Then you can head over to one of the three dico-tecas in town.

Grafiti in San Carlos Sara B

Cielo Escondido-Hidden heaven. Supposed to be unique, I have never gone as you need a guide to get there, and it is a challenging hike. It is an area of several waterfalls and a walk through the forest.

How to get to Charco Redondo

They drop you off on the side of the road; you will see two routes, one goes up a hill, and one goes to the right. Walk to the right a few feet, along a fence and road.

Then you will see a path on your left; it goes up, and it’s a marked path. Take that path and continue walking. Now there is a guy at the gate, and you will have to pay him 2k pesos, then continue walking another 5 or 10 minutes; the river will be on your left.

You will turn to your right (also along the river as the river splits), and then on the left, there will be a marked path to climb down to the river, that is, the charco. You will also cross the river on a bridge, a sign you are going the right way!

Bridge over river Sara B

A few things to know about visiting San Carlos is that it is not a foreigner tourist destination.

There is one ATM, and it has been known to not work from time to time. I use cash for everything, and having little money and coins is always good.

They do not always have change for a 50 or 100, except at the D1, the local chain supermarket. You will want to shop if you are staying for a few days.

Almost no one speaks English; everyone is friendly and welcoming. On the weekends, there is an influx of tourists from Medellin; it is more of a Colombian hot spot than a foreigner hot spot.

There are a handful of restaurants and mostly all Colombian food! So only come here if you are looking for an off-the-beaten, non-foreigner touristy adventure; come on down.

It is hot, but luckily there is always a river to jump into!

You will enjoy it, and maybe like me end up staying for a year.

Have I convinced you to visit San Carlos, Colombia?