SpaceX rocket creates history, leaves with private astronauts

Image credit : fortune.com

Cape Converal. The SpaceX rocket sailed towards the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday. It will complete a nearly 20-hour flight and reach the space station on Saturday. All are private astronauts in this journey. This mission has received the support of NASA. SpaceX used to send satellites into space with the help of rockets. For the first time, he has made history by sending astronauts. The Exon Space-1 mission was launched at 11:17 a.m. from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.It is said to be the beginning of commercial space travel.

According to the webcast of the incident, the spacex launch vehicle is 25 storeys long which was shown in the live video. It also includes a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, with crew dragon capsules on top of it. Cameras inside the crew compartment showed footage of the four passengers in the cabin moments before the rocket moved towards space. They appeared to be sitting comfortably in flight suits. The mission carrying passengers to the space station has been sent to Exim, a partnership between SpaceX and NASA.So far, governments of different countries have been working to send astronauts. Private companies were not made part of such missions. Now NASA's partnership with SpaceX and Exim has started commercial space missions.

If all goes according to plan, the four, led by retired NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, will arrive at the space station on Saturday. Apart from Michael, the crew of The SpaceX Dragon also includes American tech businessman Larry Connor, Canadian businessman Mark Pethi and Israel's Eton Stib.All of them have been trained in space travel and the Falcon 9 rocket carrying them was also tested first. The International Space Station (ISS) is operated jointly by several countries, including the US and Russia. It is a laboratory built in space, where astronauts from Earth live and conduct a variety of experiments.