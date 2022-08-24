On 09/17 Cricket Clinic comes to Lukens Park, Horsham, PA

The growing sport of cricket in the US now offers pathways to careers in the sport. The major league cricket academy will highlight these pathways and offer a youth clinic on Sep 17th at Lukens Park, Horsham at 10 a.m.

To register, write to tcslsports@outlook.com. At just $10 per person - age groups 8 to 18, you will have access to information on pathways, get a 150 min coaching session from professionals and if you are the lucky 15 registrants, an autographed leather cricket ball from Liam Plunkett - world cup winning cricketer who is also a Philadelphian! You might also have an opportunity to grab a selfie with him!!

Flyer for youth clinic TCSL

To learn more about our favorite Philadelphian, read here https://www.phillycricket.com/liam_profile

To learn more about Major League Cricket Academy, read here https://www.majorleaguecricket.academy/programs

This year, the organizers of the TCSL One Day Cricket event are expanding the cricket experience to interested youth. A cricket clinic will be part of the features to be enjoyed with prizes for the cricket fans of all ages, especially families who come out in large numbers to cheer their teams and to enjoy Indian food and relax at the park.



Prizes include T-shirts sponsored by Best Western, Fort Washington and Starr Mortgage, as well as gift cards from Veda, an Indian Bistro of high quality cuisine in Philadelphia. Many more items for the family members are likely to be handed out at the event. Participate in this unique one day experience of cricket with the entire family.