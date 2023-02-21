Father, mother, and daughter jointly committed suicide in Pennsylvania home

On January 23, 2023, James (62), Deborah (59), and their daughter, Morgan Daub (26) were found dead in their Pennsylvania home with notes that revealed their joint decision to end their lives. Police officers found the family of three dead in their home after a neighbor asked to perform a welfare check. The joint suicide pact had been planned over the course of several months.

After decades of reading news on mass murders, school shootings, and youth suicide rates, I should be somewhat desensitized to these stories, but this particular one pulled at the heartstrings. Usually, we hear stories of a lonely individual, an isolated soul who suffered silently. But here, the added layer of hopelessness and grief in a joint family suicide is heartbreaking, leaving one to ponder the required motivation necessary to carry out such a heartbreaking plan.

On the surface, it appeared as though the Daub family had gone mad, veered too far to the right, and dropped off the social stratosphere deemed normal. The Daub family was devout Christians and fervent Trump supporters. Like others, they took a stand on politics, religion, and conspiracy theories. They seemed to have retreated as Trump lost his second bid for office. It appeared Morgan's mental health also declined at this time. In letters left behind, Deborah Daub shared that 26-year-old Morgan was suffering from auditory hallucinations. Moreover, letters also referenced a bible verse that referred to parents giving their child back to God, evidencing some set religious ideas. Underneath their rigid beliefs, however, appears to be feelings of loneliness, grief, loss, and shame. And in America, we don't seem to be very good at coping with these feelings.

Instead, we often cling to identities to justify our beliefs, or, vice versa, we cling to beliefs that justify our identity. We adopt polarizing politics and social movements. We even quickly label and stereotype ourselves: I am a feminist; I am Black; I am Brown; I am Asian; I am gay; I am binary; I am nonbinary; I am a Democrat; I am a Republican; I am a cat lover; I am a dog lover.

The Daub family tragedy may seem distant, but it highlights our current struggle not only within ourselves, but in many realms of media, politics, faith, cultural identity, and gender identity. It exemplifies ways in which we isolate due to our differences, rather than come together because of our similarities. What if the Daub family had reached out? What if others had reached out to them?

It is too bold to say that anything could have saved the Daub family from their strife. My heart goes out to their spirit and their surviving loved ones. I may not have agreed with the Daub family on many fronts, but I can empathize with their feelings of grief, loss, and shame. I can search for similarities. And even if there is nothing that could have been done, one can hope that with every tragedy there is still room for reflection and growth.