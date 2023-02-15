Speed dating back in full swing

For those who are tired of online dating and not afraid to dive into an adventure, you may be delighted to know that speed dating is back in full swing in San Jose, CA. Speed dating is an antidote for singles who are open-minded, singles accustomed to small talk, and those not afraid of meeting random strangers and quickly striking up a conversation that may not last longer than 5-10 minutes. Even if this idea makes you squirm, however, you may want to face your fears, try something new, improve your social skills, and even make some friends by the end of the night. Come alone or bring another single friend. The cost could vary from $10 - $50, typically not beyond the cost of a decent dinner.

Here is a list of upcoming speed dating events in San Jose: