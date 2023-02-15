Aptos History Museum to host a Mardi Gras auction 2/21/2023

Aptos History Museum, a local nonprofit establishment, is hosting a Mardi Gras silent auction next Tuesday, 2/2/2023. The event will take place at Seascape Golf Club (610 Clubhouse Dr, Aptos, CA 95003) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. There will be auction items, music, food, and a no-host bar. Join the fun with friends and family decked out in masks and feathers because there will be a jovial costume contest.

The Aptos History Museum's story began in the 1980s, when husband and wife, John and Karen Hibble, started a growing collection of local neighborhood photos, artifacts, and art pieces given by community members. Since then, the museum has grown and become a staple of the Aptos community, even winning the Aptos Achievement Award in 2006.

With the help of local volunteers, John and Karen Hibble continue to run the museum to this day. The museum is free to the public. They offer group tours to students interested in learning more about early inhabitants, the mission period, the early Yankees, Asian immigration, the development of railroads to highway 1, and various industries that passed through the town, such as lumber, beet, and apples.

The Mardi Gras fundraiser event next Tuesday will not only support the museum, but it also showcases the museum's efforts to bring the community together for a good cause. Proceeds will help pay for rent and utilities. General admission is $40 and $35 for museum members. To reserve your tickets, please go online: http://aptoschamber.com/event/aptos-history-museum-fundraiser-mardi-gras/ or call Aptos Chamber at 831-688-1467.