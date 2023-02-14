Living a Picture Perfect Life

a

Beach Family Photo by Pexels

Let's just say you lived a perfect life filled with victories. You graduated high school, attended one of your top 3 colleges, impressed your professors, landed a job, and gained notoriety for your contributions. You met the perfect woman for you, she agreed to a marital union, and you both had beautiful children that bring a sense of pride and joy. Additionally, you got that job promotion you have been working so hard for.

Business Man Photo by Olya Adamovich

Maybe you decide to go out on your own and your business flourishes. Your friends are as enamored with you as your wife is after all these blissful years of living with your quirks. Your business associates share resources with you. You are a respectful member of your church. You believe members of congress accurately represent your best interest. Your country still waves its flag as it carries global influence and asserts dominance. Your values are as pure as your intentions. And maybe you go online and share your advice as though you have authority. I mean, you lived a gloriously victorious life, why wouldn’t others take heed?

But it is unlikely that you are this perfect specimen. It is more likely that you are human with flaws and imperfections. You made mistakes, made some gains, but suffered some losses. Life did not pan out the way you had envisioned. Maybe you did not marry the woman of your dreams. Maybe your ex-wife bled you dry during the divorce. You may even be isolated from your community, if you were lucky enough to find one where you felt a sense of belonging.

And if you are this person, whether man or woman, my words of comfort are for you, as life can be hard, silence can be uncomfortable, and darkness can bring terror. People can be cruel as they are compassionate. Injustice can be the rule and not the exception. And that is okay, because night turns into day and in-between victories are multiple failures, all of which can be glorious nonetheless.