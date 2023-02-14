Once a Homeless Youth, Carey Reflects on Her Journey

Youth Depression Photo by WOKANDPIX

Carey, a beautiful 47 year old woman from San Jose, California, reflects on her life as a homeless youth. She lived with a physically and emotionally abusive mother in San Jose, California. Throughout her childhood, her mother chastised her for minor mistakes, shamed her for imperfections, and pushed her to meet high expectations. The mother used fear tactics to get her to comply. Any contest would result in rejection and abandonment. The mother used brooms and household tools to keep Carey in-line. There was no room for discussion in her home. It felt more cruel than helpful.

When Carey was 15, her mother sent her to her uncle's, who lived across the state. As fate would have it, the uncle's wife, a woman who easily towered over her, continued cruel disciplinary methods also to keep her "in line." She found herself at the mercy of women who carried their own demons.

Carey recalls being a good student, an even-tempered child, but one who had difficulty making sense of harsh punishment for very minor offenses, such as innocently forgetting to do her chores or talking to her friends on the phone. She understood the rules but wanted those enforcers to also live by them. Voicing her opinion was not well taken so over time she learned how to maintain a tough exterior to protect herself.

That tough exterior called on Carey to run away at 16. Like many youths in the 90s, she found refuge with other runaway youth. They slept on cardboard boxes and kept each other warm by huddling together. They met other homeless communities and were soon introduced to drugs and gang activity. Although, unlike her peers, she rejected the drugs offered to her. To Carey, it meant more mind control, to which she was no stranger. She persistently said "no" because she wanted to be in control of her life. The street eventually lost its appeal. Unfortunately, some friends became victims to the streets, falling prey to drugs, gangs, and sex work. But Carey maintained her will, packed her determination and a meager 2 pairs of clothes, finding yet another way forward.

It has not been smooth sailing, but Carey is proud of her turbulent history. Today she practices yoga daily to keep herself grounded. Her muscles and toned abs are evidence of her efforts. Carey finds herself giving back to the community in a quiet way. She donates frequently to the homeless, buying food, clothes, and lending an ear and an open heart when they are ready to tell their story. Now a mother of 3, Carey is a devoted mom, focused on being the mother she never had. She knows that she has come a long way. She knows she is a different woman, but few things have changed - her strong spirit and the courage to keep moving forward.