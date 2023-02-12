A Woman's Farewell Letter to an Unavailable Man

Breakup Photo by FunFreeArt

Dear Jacob,

I feel compelled to write a goodbye letter, knowing there is a chance that you may not read this. I know this is hard for the both of us because we both wanted things to work, but things don’t always pan out according to fantasy, no matter how hard we try. And I can say that I tried. We tried. I wish it was easy to say goodbye to love that’s still fresh, hurt that’s still raw. There’s nothing more haunting to me than unmet potential, wasted creativity, unfinished business. I loathe limitations. I hate not being able to experience something in its entirety, to see things through the end. Because honestly, even as I write this, my mind wants to let go and simultaneously to hold onto you, running through all the “what ifs,” all the ways we could have made it work.

Because what if we found a way to get through this year? What if we got to know each other so well that our little quirks were endearing, rather than fear/doubt inducing? What if you knew that I wasn't your ex and you held no remnants of mine? What if we were able to talk about our hurts in every emotionally raw moment without being transported to a different, more painful time? What if we were able to stay in San Francisco for a year instead of rushing back to our busy lives with our multiple duties. We would stay at the hotel where its personality outshined its lackluster amenities. We would meet strange people, like us, willing to trek 8 floors for subpar coffee and stale biscotti.

What if you met my friends and heard stories about how wild, crazy, and fearless I can be, yet so sensitive, thoughtful, loyal, and conscientious at the same time? What if you really knew the depth of me? What if we properly prepared our kids to meet and our family blended beautifully? What if we had a child together and that miracle created a bond between us so deep that all our doubts ceased to exist? What if you delivered what you promised? What if you called me like you said you would and I was able to tell you how excited I was to move toward another level of my commitment? What if we had time to break down all the barriers that separated us? What if you could understand the depth of my love, the weight I would have carried to make us work? What if I trusted that you could do the same for me? What if we could love so deeply that trust and confidence in each other naturally followed? What if after every fight we became stronger because we compromised, because we willingly grieved a loss of who we were, but at the same time, able to celebrate gains that brought us to a greater sense of unity? What if neither of us had to rush to work when we got up, but instead woke up every morning well rested and enthusiastic to frolic freely to our next adventure? I’d blindfold you, grab your hand, and dare you to do something so ridiculously silly that you proudly let out a fart at 80 as you recall these embarrassing moments that weren’t so embarrassing afterall. Because after a lifetime together, nothing would be too embarrassing or too much to handle.

I wanted your wrinkly face to be the face that I woke up to every morning, lips I kissed after every hard day of work. I imagined one day, begrudgingly telling you: “Baby, I am old, fat, and melting." I would complain to you that my clients were no longer "infatuated" with me, as you liked to say. I would finally have to be good at my job.

I wanted to fall in love with you every day, all over again. I wanted to be forever taken by every one of your jokes and how you delivered them. I wanted to remember every patch of hair, every little red mole on your body. I wanted to explore every part of your body that brought you pleasure, every part that held onto pain. I wanted you to meet every ridiculous idea I had with an even more ridiculous one. I wanted you to continue expanding my world, to remind me that I’m just barely beginning to scratch the surface of knowing anything worth half a shit.

But reality always sets in for every dreamer and between the space of reality and fantasy is a vast amount of unmet potential, possibilities, what-ifs that we must grapple with. So here I am, grappling, while making sense of reality as I let you go. I am letting go of all the dreams and fantasies, all the could-have-beens. Because we live in real time, in this painful world where I have to say good-bye to the man that immeasurably expanded my heart. In this world I have to turn away an amazing burger with a side of fries, the dessert with too much sugar, the job without work-life balance. In this world, we don’t get to follow each other on every intellectual endeavor. In this world, we are not walking together to the edge of the universe. You don’t get to pull me back when I impulsively want to jump into the abyss just to experience the depth of the fall. In this world, you are my unfinished project but someone else’s masterpiece. In this world I don’t settle. In this world you don’t get to have me when you’re ready for me because by that time, I would have already moved on.

Sincerely,

You Know Who