A Toddler's Question about her Medical Condition

Sandy Wynn

While cleaning Ryder's severely dry, cracked hands yesterday, the area that hasn't healed quite as nicely as the rest of her body, Ryder ask me with a deepening frown, "What is wrong with me mommy? Why I have dry skin?" I panicked of course. Three hours of interrupted sleep these days due to incessant itch and scratching, seldom am I prepared for inquisitive questions. One typically does not plan for these conversations with a 2 year old.

I imagined comforting a 6 year old after being bullied at school for looking different. I envisioned consoling a teenager whose heart had just been broken by a girl or boy. Should I tell her that there is nothing wrong with her, that she is perfect to me? Should I tell her that flaws bring about character? Should I give her a scientific explanation: "Hon, some people have skin that simply does not retain moisture, some people are deficient in a protein called Filaggrin, which acts as a barrier..." Or, should I normalize imperfection and say something existential, that imperfection is a human experience? Everyone is a little broken somehow. Some people are more broken inside, as she will learn, but our flaws don't have to define who we are. I can borrow that apropo line from Tyrion Lannister and say something like: "Wear your flaw like an armor and no one can hurt you."

Nothing quite prepares you for parenthood. I am baffled, stumped everyday by the physical and growing demands of a spirited toddler, one with severe Atopic Dermatitis and severe allergies that doctors agree she will not outgrow. Note to self: they don't stay cute little blobs forever. And, the fear of not being able to protect our children is a strong emotion. I truly fear damaging Ryder myself, the delicate little human that she is. Usually I resort to humor to cope with my inadequacies. But yesterday, I did something more shameful. I panicked and I ran. Instead, I yelled out to her dad, "Anthony, did you hear what Ryder just asked me? Can you give her a response?" Major. Fail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrEzy_0keqcHD600
Hands and arms at 2 years oldPhoto byMe

Published by

A daughter, sister, partner, mother, and, most importantly, a friend to those seeking perspective. I aim to share stories and letters that not only allows access to pain, but also normalizes it.

Santa Cruz, CA
279 followers

