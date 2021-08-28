Things to explore in Sedona Verde Valley

SEDONA, AZ — The Sedona Verde Valley offers numerous opportunities to explore, from its towering rock formations, mysterious canyons, to lush riparian vegetation.

The Valley is home to stunning red rock formations and lush riparian vegetation, and it's no wonder that over 60 movies have been filmed there, and that many modern stars own homes in the canyon.

Surrounded by red rocks and green mountains, Sedona Verde Valley is flowed by the Verde River and has eight golf courses and over 100 stunning trails. Moreover, the valley also has a variety of entertainment attractions, from restaurants to wineries, exquisite galleries to spas, and shopping to casinos.

When visiting the valley, you should visit the Native American cliff dwellings and learn more about the history of Sedona farming, ranching, and copper mining heritage. After that, you should taste the award-winning wines in country vineyards and search for rare treasures along the Sedona historical main streets.

If you are a fan of mystery, you should explore the scenic Oak Creek Canyon and joining the ghost tour of the old mining town or you can visit the valley’s unique vortex sites. These unique vortexes are similar to vortexes occurring at Machu Picchu and the Great Pyramids which are reported to have healing properties.

Aside from taking in the beautiful scenery of the multicolored sands and skies, there are many other activities that can be enjoyed in the Valley, including hiking, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, and floating in the hot air balloon.

Sedona Verde Valley’s metaphysical side has many things to explore, but you can also relax in the valley’s luxurious spas, try yoga in Yoga Blessings, or unwind in their well-known accommodations like Enchantment Resorts and L'Auberge de Sedona.

