Update on Mesa 2021 Hydration Donation Campaign

MESA, AZ — The Mesa 2021 Hydration Donation Campaign has passed the campaign goal with total water bottle donations of 457,575. As the campaign continues to October 1, 2021, bottled water donations are still needed.

This is a result of Mesa residents, businesses, and organization’s support that have collected thousands of water bottles. Through United Food Bank, the water is distributed to several nonprofit organizations throughout the valley to help the unsheltered and the homeless during the hot summer months.

Bottles for Bill is one of the nonprofit organizations that supported this campaign. It is led by Amanda Ferguson in memory of her brother who died in the Arizona desert in 2013, suffering from heat exhaustion. This summer, her campaign collected 90,014 bottles with the help of Niagara Bottling.

Other donations came from the Eastmark community with 84,965 bottles, Niagara Bottling with 43,520 bottles, Walmart with 38,330 bottles, Friendly Auto with 32,310 bottles, Mesa Rotary Club 27,872, Cigna 18,252, and others who donated 10, 41 bottles through the Norris Air and Channel 3 gift drive.

Through a fundraising campaign with United Food Bank and Channel 12, Fry's Food Stores contributed three pallets or 8,640 bottles of water. Some donations also came from the Mesa Chamber of Commerce, United Food Bank, and the City of Mesa's One Ton Water Challenge in 2017.

The campaign has less than six weeks left, but temperatures are still above the triple digits, so donations are urgently needed.

“We are still encouraging you to pick up an extra case of water for the campaign the next time you are at the store,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles.

Water bottles can still be donated at various drop-off locations throughout the city. For more information on the locations, visit here.

