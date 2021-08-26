Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area named Detective John Kozeliski as an Outstanding Instructor

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Detective John Kozeliski was awarded by the Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area as an Outstanding Instructor in July 2021.

His support of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) training program and willingness to share his exceptional training skills and knowledge with people across the state of Arizona has earned him this recognition.

After graduated from Northern Arizona University with a criminal justice degree, Detective Kozeliski joined the Phoenix Police Department to start his career in narcotics investigations over 34 years ago.

He also served on several HIDTA task forces and has worked for the Homeland Security Investigations and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Then, Detective Kozeliski also finished a master’s program in education, focusing on counseling.

Detective Kozeliski has been the Arizona Narcotic Officers Association and HIDTA program’s regular instructor since 2014, including Basic Drug Investigations, Drug Supervisor, Basic Intelligence Analyst, Undercover Investigations, and Informant Management.

After retiring from Phoenix PD in April 2018, Detective Kozeliski joined the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Currently, he is assigned as a task force officer in the West Valley Drug Enforcement Task Force. Drug deal dismantlement is the task force's main objective by securing drugs and their proceeds in Arizona, preventing drug cartels from receiving profits.

“I have always had a great working relationship with the MCAO drug unit, so it was a great fit,” said Detective Kozeliski.

Detective Kozeliski also teaches an introductory drug recognition class to help to increase drug awareness among the Maricopa County communities. He talks about law enforcement topics, including signs of substance abuse, counterfeit pills, courtroom testimony, and undercover operations.

About Arizona HIDTA

HIDTA is established in 1990 and has been facilitating and encouraging law enforcement agencies to cooperate on drug control efforts throughout Arizona ever since. HIDTA is supported by 631 full-time and 185 part-time participants from 73 federal, state, local, and tribal agencies.

