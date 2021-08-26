The City of Chandler invites residents to the Mayor's HOA Roundtable

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke and the City’s Neighborhood Advisory Committee invites residents to join the Homeowners/community Association Roundtable event on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 5-7 p.m.

The Mayor’s Homeowners/community Association (HOA) Roundtable will be held at the Tumbleweed Recreation Center, Cotton Room, 745 E. Germann Road. This event will discuss what a homeowners association is. The residents can also share their challenges and experiences while living in a homeowners/community association at this event.

“This event is a productive forum for Council and staff to engage with our neighborhoods to better understand the needs of the community,” said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke.

A presentation by Beth Mulcahy of the Mulcahy Law Firm, P.C., will discuss the residents and the board of directors’ rights and responsibilities and the organizational structure and governing documents of HOA.

“This past year has presented a number of new challenges and I look forward to diving into how we can continue to address those,” added Hartke.

Moreover, Mulcahy will discuss the 10 things that get boards in trouble most often, including proper voting procedures, open meetings violations, fines and penalties, and more.

Finally, this roundtable event will share tips and tricks to plan a strong and effective board and how to run it effectively.

The residents can attend this event in person or virtually via Zoom. Social distancing measures will be applied at this event, therefore residents are encouraged to RSVP early.

To RSVP The residents can visit here. For more information or questions, please contact Priscilla Quintana at 480-782-4348 or email neighborhood.programs@chandleraz.gov.

