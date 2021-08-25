Join the Phoenix Pride Festival 2021 in November

PHOENIX, AZ — The annual Phoenix Pride Festival will be held in Steele Indian School Park from November 6, 2021, to November 7, 2021, from 12 p.m to 9 p.m. Ticket purchases for the 2020 festival are valid on these dates.

Phoenix Pride Festival attracts more than 40,000 attendees every year, offering companies and organizations a valuable opportunity to market themselves and to connect with community members.

The two-day festival celebrating LGBTQ+ history, culture, and heritage will bring diverse LGBTQ+ and allied communities together for two days. The ticket prices vary depending on the type, $30 for One-day GA, $50 for 2-day GA, $100 for 1-day VIP, and $150 for 2-day VIP.

The festival will be raising funds to support Phoenix Pride Community Programs as well as educate the public about the ongoing civil rights battles the LGBTQ+ community face. Phoenix Pride Festival continues to raise awareness of the Phoenix metropolitan LGBTQ+ community through government officials, services, private corporations, and celebrities participation.

There are over 150 entertainment performances on six stages at the Phoenix Pride Festival, and there are over 300 exhibitors offering a huge variety of food options, shopping, and more. Among the festival's highlights are a variety of food vendors, an art exhibition, the main stage, two community stages, KidSpace, VIP Experience, Erotic World, and Dance Pavilion.

There will be an ASL (American Sign Language) interpreter available for all performances at the Bud Light Main Stage, the Community Stage, and the Bistro Stage.

The festival is organized by Phoenix Pride, a non-profit organization, founded in 1981. Phoenix Pride’s main objective is to serve charitable, educational, and social purposes by promoting unity, visibility, and self-esteem among the LGBTQ+ community. They also hold community activities and services to promote a positive image in the Valley area and throughout Arizona.

For more information about the festival, visit here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.