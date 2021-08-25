The Town of Queen Creek is looking for volunteers, vendors, and sponsors to participate in Founders’ Day

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Founders’ Day, celebrating the Town of Queen Creek’s heritage and anniversary, is inviting organizations and businesses to participate in the upcoming event by hosting a sponsorship, volunteering, or vendor booth.

The signature event will be held on September 18, from 5-9 p.m. at Founders’ Park located at 22407 S. Ellsworth Road on Saturday. Trunk or Treat will be held on Saturday, October 16in Town Center, on Ellsworth Road, north of Ocotillo Road from 5-9 p.m. These events are presented by Rodeo, an Earnhardt Dealership.

Vendors are responsible for their own supplies and equipment; booth spaces are 10 ft. by 10 ft. The fees can vary based on the booth type.

As of this writing, vendors are still being accepted for Founders' Day and will be subject to a $50 late fee. For Trunk or Treat vendors, the deadline is September 9; late fees apply if submitted after that date.

Besides fun activities, great food, live music, and the Battle of the Badges cornhole tournament, Founders’ Day will include live music from Jacob Morris.

Trunk or Treat offers exciting Halloween attractions for children and families with a safe and fun environment. The main attraction is “Trunk or Treat Street”, the children going from a car trunk to trunk instead of one home to another to collect trick‐or-treat sweets. The children can also join the Nerf Battle Zone, the players will be provided with a Nerf Blaster, safety gear, and placed on a team.

The event also features food vendors, various Carnival Games, Play Zone, and Escape Rooms, Entertainment, Haunting on Heritage, and HayQC, a decorating event for Town businesses and organizations.

For additional information about sponsorship opportunities, vendor questions, or volunteering, please email Ashley Archer or call (480) 358-3718 or visit here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.