Buckeye Police arrested a man after his son was found dead

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police arrested 44-year-old Wayland Deron McAfee on murder charges after a shooting at a local hotel. The victim was pronounced deceased at a local hospital after being shot multiple times.

Buckeye Police responded to a hang-up call at approximately 7 p.m. on August 19. They found the victim unresponsive inside one of the hotel rooms when arrived on the scene. McAfee was seen trying to leave the hotel room and a responding officer immediately attempted to detain him.

McAfee was not compliant with commands, he was armed with a handgun and tried to leave the scene. After the responding officer disarmed him, a brief struggle ensued. While being handcuffed, non-compliant McAfee tried to take the officer’s duty handgun. To restrain him, the officer user his taser but was not successful.

McAfee was taken into custody with the assistance of additional responding officers. After that, the officers entered the room and discovered a 20-year-old male with gunshot wounds on the floor. He was later identified as Tamar D. McAfee.

Tama was transported to a hospital by the personnel of Buckeye Valley Fire Department and Buckeye Fire Department who responded to the scene. Tamar then was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

McAfee was put into the Maricopa County Intake and Release facility on four-count of charges, including one count of 13-3102A4 Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person C4F, one count of 13-1204A9A Aggravated Assault – Control Officer Firearm C3F, one count of 13-1204A9A Aggravated Assault – Control Officer Firearm C3F and one count of 13-1104A Murder in the Second Degree C1F.

