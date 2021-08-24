Chandler, AZ

Let's join History Bites Lunchtime Talks at Chandler Museum

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Museum is bringing back in-person adult programs with History Bites lunch talks starting September 7, 2021. Each month, the event is held from noon to 12:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday in the Museum’s Saguaro Room.

History Bites is a free 30-minute talk about Chandler history led by Museum curators to the public. During the presentation, participants are allowed to bring their own lunch. The event is accepting online registration and will be applying socially distanced seating.

These are several upcoming History Bites talks that you should mark on your calendar from September to November:

John Quarty: Making the San Marcos Modern - September 7, 2021

This chapter of History Bites will talk about the story of how John Quarty making the San Marcos hotel modern and attracted powerful businessmen, Hollywood celebrities, and prominent politicians through the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Photography Technology Series, Part 1: Glass Plate Negatives - October 5, 2021

This chapter of History Bites will talk about glass plate negatives and how they work and why the images it creates are so valuable. Glass plate negatives from the Chandler Museum collection will be featured by Collections Coordinator Nate Meyers.

At the end of the talks, you can view the exhibition "Black and White in Black and White: Images of Dignity, Hope, and Diversity in America," which features images made from glass plate negatives. The exhibition will be on view at Chandler Museum until October 17, 2021.

Idea and Reality: Defining the West Through Imagery - November 2, 2021

This chapter of History Bites will talk about the life of the American West, from adventure travelers, waves of homesteaders, economic migrants, and business barons.

Join Education Coordinator Tiffani Egnor in exploring the imagery of the West and finding out how it relates to our region.

For more information about the events, visit here or call the Chandler Museum at 480-782-2717.

