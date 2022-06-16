The 13 Lean Principles To Help Your Software Development

Introduction

You've built your MVP, started to implement it, and now have a user base.

You're not scaling yet because you don't have enough developers, but you've read all the technical blogs about how to scale.

There's even a forum post that tells you this is all wrong. You're stuck and want to know what you should do next.

Scaling the practices and principles of the Agile Manifesto has been an ongoing struggle for teams everywhere.

The Lean principles not only aim to uncover what is broken in many of these teams, but also how to fix it.

Lean Software Development (LSD)

lean software devlopment www.proofhub.com

You might have heard the term "lean" thrown around in reference to software development and product management.

You may also know that it's related to agile, which is often used in conjunction with lean thinking. But what exactly are they? What's the difference between the two? And why should I use them?

Let's start by defining our terms. Lean is a philosophy that focuses on eliminating waste: anything that doesn't directly add value for customers (and anyone else involved).

It was developed by Toyota during its rise to world-dominating car manufacturer status in the 1950s, when it created assembly lines that could be operated at maximum efficiency by having workers focus on one step at a time rather than switching back and forth between different tasks.

The idea was then extended into other industries as companies realized how much money they could save by streamlining their operations and focusing on customer satisfaction—as well as how much better things would go if everyone just listened to each other instead of trying to compete against one another all day long!

Agile is an umbrella term for various methods of working together more efficiently through small teams who work closely together without falling victim to silos or bureaucracy; this makes sense since it was developed concurrently with agile software development (which we'll get into shortly).

Both lean thinking and agile principles emphasize collaboration over competition among team members; they encourage transparency while keeping people accountable; they foster communication across disciplines so everyone knows what’s going on at all times; etc., etc., etc., ad infinitum ad nauseam…or maybe not quite so many words after all!

What are these Lean principles?

1. Build integrity in your business.

Before you start, define the problem.

Then, set goals for yourself that are ambitious but realistic.

Don't worry about what other people's goals are: if you want to be fit and strong after three months of training, then that is your goal, not someone else's nine-month goal. *

I recommend writing down tangible fitness goals you could achieve within 3-6 months (e.g., "I will squat my body weight," or "I will be able to run a mile straight").

2. Deliver as quickly as possible.

It's tempting to think that the key to scaling development teams is to just throw more people at the problem and make them work harder.

But it turns out that this won't get you very far.

In fact, it can even hurt your efforts if done without an effective strategy in place.

Here at 13 Lean, we've found that one of the best ways to scale a software development organization is by adopting continuous delivery—an approach where small batches of code are delivered regularly throughout the project life cycle rather than waiting until all features are complete before releasing anything.

Continuous delivery allows you to improve efficiency, deliver on time and budget (or even ahead of schedule), and most importantly: don't cut corners!

3. Amplify learning.

You can't scale if you don't have the right people on your team.

You also can't scale if they're not learning at a rate that allows them to become better versions of themselves.

Therefore, amplifying learning is essential for business growth.

The key is to develop your people around you, not just yourself:

Offer feedback in a way that isn't harmful and always give it in person (or over video chat). It's really hard for someone to take criticism when it's delivered via email or text message—and even harder when you're critiquing someone who doesn't report directly to you!

Share resources, such as articles or books, about best practices in software development and product management. This helps spread knowledge across the whole organization instead of just within one unit or departmental silo.

Encourage any sort of on-the-job training classes offered by other teams within the company—they may be useful even if they aren't directly related to what your team does every day!

4. Empower the team.

Empower the team to make decisions.

The first step towards empowerment is giving people the authority to make decisions on behalf of the team.

This includes having the final say on issues like project scope and schedule—including what gets pushed back, what stays in scope, and when it’s done.

The notion of giving people a sense of purpose by having clear goals and good communication is also an important part of building trust within your organization (and across teams).

It may sound counter intuitive at first glance: empowering people means taking away some of their control over how they get their work done.

But remember—you aren’t telling anyone how they should act; you’re simply informing them about which tools will help them achieve their goals most efficiently.

5. See the whole thing.

You should never be able to see the whole thing.

Why? Because if you could, there wouldn't be any room for improvement or change.

Seeing the whole thing means knowing what needs to be done, and being able to make decisions based on that knowledge.

In other words, it's a problem-solving tool—one that helps you understand how all the parts are related so that you can make smarter choices about your work as a team.

6. Decide as late as possible.

To be fair, this is more of a principle for when to decide than it is a X Lean principle. But since we’re on the topic of how many decisions you should make early in the process, it makes sense to include it here.

It’s tempting to make decisions as soon as possible because they feel good and empowering. You can see progress being made right away and feel like you have complete control over your destiny. But what if the decision turns out to be wrong?

That may sound dramatic, but it happens all the time! In fact, according to an article by hbr.org, there are three reasons why early decisions can turn out poorly:

People get attached or emotionally invested in their own ideas.

You don't have enough information yet to make an informed decision (aka data).

The information you do have could change drastically before your project is finished.

7. Coaching rather than dictating.

Coaching requires a shift in mindset from telling to asking.

It's about helping people to make their own decisions, rather than dictating for them.

You cannot coach someone if you don't believe that they can take responsibility for themselves and their work; this is why we advocate "self-organizing teams", where team members are encouraged to take ownership of their tasks, set goals and objectives, make decisions and solve problems independently of management intervention.

Ultimately coaching is about building the capability of individuals and teams to solve their own problems: it requires trust between both parties so that the coach can transfer knowledge effectively without fear of losing face or authority with their employees (or contractors).

8. Make explicit decisions about your development flow.

Making explicit decisions about your development flow is a great way to keep your team organized, and ensure that work is getting done efficiently.

The first step in this process is choosing a development flow that works for you.

Do you like to work in sprints? Do you prefer doing one thing at a time? Do you like having lots of smaller tasks that are easy to accomplish?

Whatever your preference is, it’s important to make a plan for how you want things done, so everyone on the team knows what they should be working on at any given time.

This can be as simple as using a Kanban board (similar to a checklist) where each stage of development is represented by a column: “Backlog” for tasks that haven’t been started yet; “In Progress” for tasks that are being worked on; and “Ready for Review” for tasks that have been completed and reviewed by someone else.

You can also use different colors (e.g., green, yellow) or other symbols if preferred instead of text labels such as “ready for review” or “needs work."

9. Break down Big Features into small stories or tasks.

Big features often require more than one person to complete, so it’s important to break them down into smaller stories or tasks. When creating these stories, use the following criteria:

What does the user have to be able to do?

What does the team need for each story? (e.g., wireframes)

How will you split them up into tasks? (e.g., design, development, testing) and who will be responsible for each task?

Task estimation helps you make sure your team is not overloaded with work and allows you to distribute tasks evenly across everyone on your team.

Task estimation also helps you make sure that every task has a clear end date so that both yourself and your team can stay motivated throughout the process by seeing progress in their work along with milestones being reached at regular intervals throughout each sprint.

10. Limit work in progress for each person on the team.

In order to be more productive as a team, we need to limit work in progress for each person on the team. This will help us focus on finishing, not starting.

We can do this by using a kanban board to visualize and limit work in progress. We should limit work in progress to the number of people on the team (for example: if you have 5 developers and 2 designers, then the maximum number of tasks each developer can be working on at once is 3).

We also recommend having everyone use a timer to enforce time limits on tasks (ideally 10–15 minutes) so nothing gets stuck in “analysis paralysis”!

11. Make decisions as late as possible by developing solutions in parallel

Meet frequently to track and resolve impediments, realign priorities, and keep work flowing smoothly through the system.

Meetings are a necessary evil of software development teams.

They’re not very fun but they have to happen in order for us to do our jobs properly.

We can cut down on meetings by making sure they are as short and to-the-point as possible, keeping them on track by using agendas and time limits (e.g., 20 minutes).

12. Be effective with Test-Driven Development

The key is to agree as a team which quality practices are important to your project so that you can automate them.

Use a testing framework, and make sure all tests pass before you move on to the next stage of development.

Automate testing, deployment and delivery so that each new feature can be tested by all developers in seconds, with no manual intervention required. Automate reporting too - if it's not automated it won't happen!

Finally, automate everything else: continuous integration (CI), code analysis tools like SonarQube or Code Climate, etc., will help ensure teams are building good quality software systematically without having to rely on their individual judgement alone.

13. Eliminating Waste

Lean, Agile and Scrum are all methodologies that have gained popularity in software development.

These methodologies focus on improving efficiency by eliminating waste while also focusing on working software.

The idea is that it's better to deliver quality products early and often instead of waiting until they're perfect before releasing them.

With these methods, you can scale your development teams more easily so they can solve problems faster and make better decisions about their work flow.

Tell me the difference between Lean-Agile and Project Waste?

Lean-Agile is an approach to software development that focuses on efficiency and effectiveness. It combines the ideas of lean manufacturing and agile software development to produce a streamlined process that focuses on getting the right things done.

Project Waste is an approach to software development that focuses on eliminating unnecessary effort in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness. It's based on the idea that some of what we do in our jobs isn't actually necessary, and so we should do less of it—and do it better when we do it!

So what's the difference between them?

Lean-Agile is about doing things right; Project Waste is about not doing things wrong!

In Closing

As a product manager responsible for the successful development and launch of your product, figuring out how to build a winning development team is one of the most crucial decisions you (or your company) will make.

By understanding the Lean Arsenal of processes, tools, and principles, development teams can leverage these approaches to keep the teams running lean and fast.

Instead of using thousands of man-hours to complete a task, developers can use these principles to reduce that time down to hundreds or thousands of dollars worth of work. These principles also encourage continuous improvement in quality and efficiency.