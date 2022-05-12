Tips for Building Collaborative Hybrid Teams

Collaboration, collaboration, collaboration. Teamwork has always revolved around this single word because without it, you and your team will find it very hard to achieve success.

Now that more and more teams are following a hybrid style of working it’s next to impossible to deliver projects successfully without good collaboration amongst team members, clients, and other stakeholders. It is super important to make sure that your remote, as well as in-house team, is on the same page. Hence, you need to work hard to build collaborative hybrid teams.

In this tech-savvy, fast-paced work environment where 83% of employees rely on using technology for collaboration , you cannot afford to miss out on using top-rated collaboration tools to enable and empower your hybrid team to be more efficient and productive in the work they do. Yes, it’s time for you to make way for that digital transformation.

However, what good is handing out the latest generation iPhone to people who don’t know how to use it? Merely using top collaboration tools to improve team collaboration within your organization may not be adequate; it all starts with building a collaborative team.

Before you bring in digital adoption to do the job, it’s important to make sure you have a collaborative team that believes in working collectively while understanding each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

A strong team and the best collaboration tools are the best combinations your organization can have!

Curious to find out how you can build a hybrid team worth its weight in gold? Read on to know more about it.

How To Build Collaborative Hybrid Teams And Unlock Their Potential

The foundation of any building determines its longevity and resistance to tough/extreme weather conditions in the long run. A building with a strong foundation will outlive the one with a brittle foundation.

Now let’s apply the same principles to our in-office and remote teams. Providing your team members with a congenial environment to work in and making them feel comfortable and valued holds the key to building a collaborative team.

Unfortunately, some organizations promote collaboration but fall short. This failure is mainly due to a lack of skills and know-how to build collaborative teams.

What follows are some incredibly effective ways to improve your team’s ability to improve collaboration significantly. Read on to know more about it.

Set Common Objectives

Your team can’t afford to have people shooting in different directions without knowing what goals they are expected to achieve. It’s crucial that everyone on the team is on the same bus regarding the objectives of both the company as well as the team from the onset.

Before your team starts to work on a project, organize a team meeting and clearly define common objectives to be achieved. Also, do not forget to encourage your team members to speak up and share their ideas, opinions, and concerns. This will make them feel a valued part of the team and motivate them to work earnestly towards achieving set goals.

Respect Your Team Members As An Individuals

While it’s normal to expect your team members to put in a joint effort towards achieving set organizational and team goals, it’s important to understand that every one of them is a unique individual, with his/her strengths and weaknesses.

They have personal lives, families, interests, passions, and concerns. They all carry their varied personalities and working style to work. Do not see your team members as robots who will perform tasks. To build collaborative teams, you have to respect individuals for their unique gifts, realize they are human and can make mistakes, and appreciate them for all the hard work, dedication, and commitment they put in to contribute toward your common goal.

Ensure Clear Division Of Responsibilities

Once you’ve set expectations for your hybrid team, it’s important to ensure that work is allocated fairly and squarely to every team member. For example, overburdening your in-office employees just because they are available in the office can leave them feeling overwhelmed and stressed out. They may even feel targeted and feel overworked as compared to your remote employees.

Using a versatile and easy-to-use team collaboration and project management tool, team managers can create and assign tasks (and subtasks) to individuals or groups, set the start and due dates, and set time estimates to ensure there’s no confusion or misunderstanding regarding job responsibilities. It

Team members tend to work with greater focus and zeal when everyone is treated equally in an unbiased work environment.

Ensure Seamless Communication

Good collaboration cannot be achieved unless sound communication practices are followed within the organization. It’s crucial for all team members to timely communicate with each other for exchanging vital work-related information.

In days when remote working has become a new normal, communication has become all the more important as remote teams are purely dependent on various communication to pass information. However, there has to be a protocol regarding the usage of different mediums for communication.

For example, using video calling software for virtual conferences, sending texts for task updates, group chat for direct messaging, and emails for company notifications.

Practice Emotional Intelligence

Emotional intelligence in leadership implies understanding and managing not only your emotions but that of your team members too. In a nutshell, this means when every individual understands how his/her behavior can affect other people. Everyone needs to be humble and composed while interacting with others, even when you have to criticize any team member.

You cannot vent your anger, stress, and frustration on others. Practicing self-control, the way you react to tough situations, and not making rushed decisions is the key to how your team members look at you. Emotional intelligence can help teams resolve conflicts, motivate others, and foster collaboration.

Promote Transparency

You need to evaluate people based on their actual performance, not vague assumptions. Once you’ve set expectations, it’s important to track their performance accurately with the help of time-tracking software and Kanban Board which shows you how much time is being spent on performing tasks and at what stage they are respectively.

This will help to make your team members even more accountable as they know their work time is being tracked. They will not indulge in useless, non-work-related activities. They are responsible for the time taken to complete assigned tasks, and cannot blame others for their own lackadaisical performance.

Do Not Schedule Unnecessary Longer Meetings

Whether you’re in a regular office space or managing a remote team, you should carefully plan and schedule team meetings. Just because some of your team members are working remotely does not mean you should call them over a virtual meeting repeatedly in a day even to discuss small things which can be done over emails, text, phone calls, etc.

Scheduling unnecessary meetings obstruct the workflow of your employees and they take more time than usual to complete the work assigned to them. By holding small meetings, you and your team will have more time at their disposal to complete important tasks.

Reward Good Collaborative Behavior

Teamwork is all about working together and celebrating achievements together. When your team is doing a great job in collaborating, you should let them know that their good work is recognized, appreciated, and will be rewarded. Honoring a good team collaboration boosts employee morale and makes them realize that their efforts have not gone unnoticed by the senior management.

Giving performance rewards and bonuses to your team’s collaborative efforts can motivate them to keep up the good work and put in persistent efforts to achieve both organizational and team goals.

Organize Fun Activities

All work and no play make Jack a dull boy, as is rightly said. It’s important for all team members to have some fun and play outside work hours to refresh, regroup, and rejuvenate. You can opt for virtual and in-house coffee or pizza parties with your hybrid team.

Spending some good time with each other outside of work will help to foster team bonding. You can play a lot of virtual games, have chit-chat sessions, or can even organize a get-together session (if possible) for your hybrid team members.

In addition to making your employees happy, employee engagement also leads to increased productivity and better sales results.

Conclusion

Strong team collaboration serves as a solid foundation for teams and organizations to achieve set goals and objectives. Consistent and purposeful collaboration is the key to increasing team bonding and overall productivity.

However, it can be a challenging task to get team members from different locations on the same page. You may have brilliant individual performers, but combining their efforts is quintessential to keeping your organization thriving.

Implementing these tips will help you in building a collaborative hybrid team and allow them to work hard and closely with each other while reaping the benefits of working in a good collaborative team.