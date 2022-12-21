Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in car

Photo by HCSO

A Houston man who had previously been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and released on bond, was pulled over and taken into custody last weekend. Precinct 4 deputies say the man was driving while intoxicated with three young children in the vehicle.

Houston, Texas- On Saturday, December 10, a deputy with the Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop in North Houston in the 1200 block of the N. Sam Houston Parkway East, not far from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Florencio Valencia allegedly showed multiple signs of intoxication. Valencia had three children in the vehicle with him whose ages were 8, 9, and 10.

According to the deputies, a standardized field sobriety test was administered to Valencia, and the breathalyzer results showed that his blood alcohol content (BAC) was .13 and .12, almost double the legal limit in the state of Texas.

Records showed that Valencia had a previous DWI arrest and was out on bond for $1,001 as well as a bond of $1,001 for failure to identify to a police officer. He was arrested again for DWI and this time with children in the car. Valencia's new bond was set for $2000.

Photo by Faces of Drunk Driving



COSTS OF A DWI IN TEXAS

A DWI in Texas can be financially expensive, but there are some things that money can't replace.

Having a DWI can interfere with child custody cases and finding housing.

You can be fired from your job.

You can lose any professional licenses that you have with the state.

In some instances, you can lose the right to vote or own a gun, or worse, you could spend the rest of your life behind bars.

If you're drinking alcohol or using drugs, plan ahead, don't drive, find a ride.