Houston, TX

Update: The search continues for 15-year-old Texas teen who went missing this past May

SANAF News

A Texas mother is asking for the community's help as the search continues for 15-year-old Jazmin Perez, a Texas teen who went missing in May of this year.

Houston, Texas- On May 31, 2022, 15-year-old Jazmin Perez went missing from the 9400 block of Harwin Ave. in Southwest Houston, Texas.

The child was last spotted in the beginning of June in Katy, Texas with two unidentified men in a white SUV. Jazmin may be in Southwest Houston or surrounding areas.

According to Jazmin's mother Jenifer Knighton, the family gets random calls from the child, but she hasn't been seen in months. Allegedly, a Houston Police Department missing person investigator falsified Jazmin's recovery and closed the missing persons case even though Jazmin is still missing.

She was spotted, she was NOT recovered, there is a big difference. Regardless of what the circumstances were when she initially went missing, she's been missing for two and a half months and HPD wasn't concerned?
Houston, we have a serious problem. A child with medical needs that "runs away" is no less important than any other child that goes missing. Missing is missing, and my daughter has been missing for over two months. To date, HPD still hasn't listed her in NAMUS and now they want to try and cover up their faults and mishandling of the case by throwing it onto another law enforcement agency. I don't know how much more careless and neglectful they can be.
Someone extorted money from me, told me that my daughter was going to be killed if I didn't send money, and then my life was threatened; and what did HPD do? I think they just sat back without a care in the world. And to make matters worse, now they trying to stop me from obtaining the police reports regarding my child. Like I asked before, what is HPD hiding? I have been seeing this stuff way too often. It's 100% unacceptable!
This is similar to what HPD did in the last two missing persons cases that I worked with Quanell X. Respectfully, if you don't want to do your job, then stop wasting our tax dollars and go work somewhere else. It seems pretty simple to me.

Additional details regarding Jazmin's disappearance are unavailable but there is belief that she is endangered and in need of immediate medical attention.

Jazmin Perez is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. Jazmin has a nose piercing, tongue ring, and at least two tattoos, possibly on her upper arm and hip/thigh area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PCrK_0hGq69J700
Jazmin PerezJK

Anyone with information regarding Jazmin Perez’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Harris County Sheriff's Office HCSO Missing Persons Division 713-274-9360 or the non-emergency dispatch and reference case # 2206-01765.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Missing Persons# Jazmin perez# Missing children# Missing kids# Children missing in Houston

Comments / 1

Published by

SANAF News was founded to provide news, advertising, and information that supports individual liberties. SANAF offers a fair and accurate voice for the people. We are committed to always being a trusted source of local and national news and resources for our readers.

Houston, TX
83 followers

More from SANAF News

HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in India

Manteca City Council member Gary Singh took responsibility for the council's actions and did what was best for the Manteca community as a whole by speaking out against a “Health for Humanity-Yogathon 2022” proclamation that was issued earlier this year to a group affiliated with a Nazi-Inspired extremist group that targets and persecutes minorities in India.

Read full story
4 comments
Terrell, TX

R&B sensation Marcus Allen is making his way to Texas for the First Annual Southern Soul and R&B Festival

He’s hit the top 5 on Amazon Soul Charts, top 20 on UK Charts, he’s been featured on Urban Influencer Radio, and now, R&B sensation and 21-time Award winner Marcus Allen is making his way to Danny Ray’s in Terrell, Texas for the First Annual Southern Soul And R&B Festival.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girl

A Houston Police Department (HPD) investigator from the missing persons unit at an HPD substation recently closed out the case of a missing child from Katy who has been missing for over 2 months.

Read full story
10 comments

USCIRF issues 2022 annual report, at least 15 countries recommended as countries of particular concern

Washington, D.C.- On April 25, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) issued its 2022 Annual Report, detailing happenings in 2021, including severe regress in Afghanistan and the Central African Republic (CAR). USCIRF’s 2022 Annual Report makes suggestions to the US government on how to strengthen its promotion of religious freedom and belief worldwide.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Nearly $4,000,000 of federal funds have been allocated to the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston

The Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston received a grant of $3,000,000 sponsored by Congressman Al Green and $475,000 from Ft. Bend County Commissioners Court Judge KP George. Houston, TX- The Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston (EGMH), the first museum in the United States devoted to preserving and promoting Mahatma Gandhi's history and values, received $475,000 from Ft. Bend County Commissioners Court under the American Rescue Plan. Fort Bend County Commissioners’ Court Judge KP George announced the grant during a press conference that was held last December.

Read full story
8 comments

Hindu leaders declare its time to 'break the silence and speak out against hate'

The declaration, compiled by the Hindus for Human Rights organization located in the United States, expresses the outrage over Hindu leaders in India and abroad "openly supporting Hindutva" and advocating for genocidal murder against Muslims.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy