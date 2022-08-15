Update: The search continues for 15-year-old Texas teen who went missing this past May

A Texas mother is asking for the community's help as the search continues for 15-year-old Jazmin Perez, a Texas teen who went missing in May of this year.

Houston, Texas- On May 31, 2022, 15-year-old Jazmin Perez went missing from the 9400 block of Harwin Ave. in Southwest Houston, Texas.

The child was last spotted in the beginning of June in Katy, Texas with two unidentified men in a white SUV. Jazmin may be in Southwest Houston or surrounding areas.

According to Jazmin's mother Jenifer Knighton, the family gets random calls from the child, but she hasn't been seen in months. Allegedly, a Houston Police Department missing person investigator falsified Jazmin's recovery and closed the missing persons case even though Jazmin is still missing.

She was spotted, she was NOT recovered, there is a big difference. Regardless of what the circumstances were when she initially went missing, she's been missing for two and a half months and HPD wasn't concerned?

Houston, we have a serious problem. A child with medical needs that "runs away" is no less important than any other child that goes missing. Missing is missing, and my daughter has been missing for over two months. To date, HPD still hasn't listed her in NAMUS and now they want to try and cover up their faults and mishandling of the case by throwing it onto another law enforcement agency. I don't know how much more careless and neglectful they can be.

Someone extorted money from me, told me that my daughter was going to be killed if I didn't send money, and then my life was threatened; and what did HPD do? I think they just sat back without a care in the world. And to make matters worse, now they trying to stop me from obtaining the police reports regarding my child. Like I asked before, what is HPD hiding? I have been seeing this stuff way too often. It's 100% unacceptable!

This is similar to what HPD did in the last two missing persons cases that I worked with Quanell X. Respectfully, if you don't want to do your job, then stop wasting our tax dollars and go work somewhere else. It seems pretty simple to me.

Additional details regarding Jazmin's disappearance are unavailable but there is belief that she is endangered and in need of immediate medical attention.

Jazmin Perez is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. Jazmin has a nose piercing, tongue ring, and at least two tattoos, possibly on her upper arm and hip/thigh area.

Jazmin Perez JK

Anyone with information regarding Jazmin Perez’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Harris County Sheriff's Office HCSO Missing Persons Division 713-274-9360 or the non-emergency dispatch and reference case # 2206-01765.