R&B sensation Marcus Allen is making his way to Texas for the First Annual Southern Soul and R&B Festival

He’s hit the top 5 on Amazon Soul Charts, top 20 on UK Charts, he’s been featured on Urban Influencer Radio, and now, R&B sensation and 21-time Award winner Marcus Allen is making his way to Danny Ray’s in Terrell, Texas for the First Annual Southern Soul And R&B Festival.

Terrell, Texas- If you are looking for something fun to do this Saturday night, head over to Danny Ray's at 10783Cr 316c Terrell, Texas 75161 for the First Annual Southern Soul And R&B Festival hosted by All Around Booking Agency, English Promotions Llc & Scolo Dtv.

The event will be live on August 13, 2022. You can connect with artists Geno Wesley, Columbus Toy, B. Sincere, Sweet Johnny James, and South Carolina's R&B sensation Marcus Allen.

Marcus Allen launched his singing career in high school talent shows, where he became admired by all. There he discovered he had a remarkable talent.

At the age of 16, Allen landed his first recording deal, and UDown Records released his debut album, "Never Again." His listeners took to his music right away.

When he's not making waves as a solo artist, Allen has worked as a supporting vocalist for other R&B and hip-hop musicians.

Allen's musical career demonstrates his aptitude as a singer. Marcus Allen may never be identified as the voice reading scripts or singing jingles for a commercial. But it's evident from "I Can," Allen's most recent song that his work as a soulful balladeer is instantly recognizable.

R & B artist Marcus Allen has released several singles. His most recent ones include Slide, I can, Like no other, Give Me What You Got, and Grass Ain't Greener.

If you haven’t purchased your tickets for Saturday, it’s not too late. Tickets are available for purchase for $20. Contact English_Lisa_Promotions for more information and any updates.

Listen to Marcus Allen music now on all digital platforms.

To book Marcus Allen for your next event contact James Garner at JG Entertainment via Email: JGarner3rd@gmail.com Phone:(803)546-1145.

