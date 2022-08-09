Houston, TX

A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girl

A Houston Police Department (HPD) investigator from the missing persons unit at an HPD substation recently closed out the case of a missing child from Katy who has been missing for over 2 months.

Houston, Texas- Allegedly, Officer Danny Do, a Houston Police Department (HPD) investigator from the missing persons unit at the at the Houston Police Department Midwest Substation located at 7277 Regency Square Blvd, Houston, TX 77036 recently closed the missing person case of 15-year-old Jazmin Perez, a child who has been missing for over 2 months.

Jazmin Perez went missing on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The child has not been recovered. A missing persons report was filed through the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at the Midwest Substation located in Southwest Houston.

Since then, the child’s mother Jenifer Knighton says that she and others had attempted to get ahold of the investigator, but the efforts were unsuccessful. The Katy mother called HPD substation last week to follow up again and she was told that her child’s missing persons case was closed.

According to her, Investigator Danny Do not only closed the missing person case of a child that hasn't been found, but he also falsified a supplemental report and documented that Jazmin was recovered, which is completely false information.

She has been missing for over two months. Her name isn't in the NCMEC system or in Namus. Jazmin's mother wants to know why, especially considering this is a requirement that was passed into law, she added.

My question is, what did Do investigate? What is he getting paid for? He certainly didn’t conduct an investigation to ever try and locate my daughter. My daughter's life is no less important than anyone else's life. Seriously, if you are unhappy with your job, go find another one and stop making taxpayers fund your laziness.

Is this really what the world has come to? Where is his sergeant? I have yet to get a call back from her either. Alright, I get it, you don't want to do your job, but to go to the extent of falsifying a recovery? What is Officer Do trying to cover up? Or maybe the question should be, who is he trying to cover up for?

I have been approached by civilians trying to help find my daughter, but the HPD investigator who was and is assigned to two of her cases can't do his job?

Knighton is asking for the community’s help in locating the missing teen. Jazmin is a Hispanic female who is 5'3" and weighed around 125 lbs. when she went missing. She has natural brown hair that is shoulder length and brown eyes. Jazmin may still be in Houston or the surrounding areas. It is unknown who she is with. Jazmin was last seen with black hair. She has at least two nose piercings, a tongue ring, a tattoo on one of her arms and on her upper thigh.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jazmin Perez, please call 911 or contact the Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 or HPD's Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.

