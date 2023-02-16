7-year-old puppy found across country reunited with family two days later.

Two thrilling days ended a seven-year-old bittersweet reunion.

SC—Greer He disappeared seven years ago from a New Mexico woman's home. Nugget returned home after being found in the rain Thursday night 1,700 miles away.

Jennifer cleaned her South Carolina house after Nugget disappeared in 2015. Thankfully, she elected to drink tea under her metal carport and listen to the rain this night.

Jessie Springer, a New Mexico woman who had been searching for her "ride or die" for five years, will never be the same.

Jennifer found a Jack Russell-Pug mix walking by her house. Poor health. She grabbed him and took him to the emergency vet, where they checked for a microchip.

Jennifer contacted Springer on Feb. 10.

"What? 'What? Describe the dog. She continued, "he's a little yellow dog and his name is Nugget." I can't even say it because I'll weep "Springer said.

Springer cried, naturally. She couldn't believe her "SnugNug" Nugget came up across the nation after all these years.

Springer flew across the country to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon for the reunion of a lifetime with her little Nugget.

Springer posted a heartfelt note on Facebook thanking Carolina Loving Hound Rescue and 11Alive's Cody Alcorn for covering this great story.

Carolina Loving Hound Rescue and Jennifer were putting Nugget up to date on his vaccines and checking his health after being found on the streets while Springer was still processing the idea that he had been recovered seven years later.

If he could fly back with Springer was the big question. After the vet cleared Nugget, Carolina Loving Hound Rescue arranged for Springer to fly in this weekend to bring him home.

Springer never believed she'd locate Nugget but can't wait to bring him back to New Mexico. She says that her two-year-old daughter is just as delighted to have dad back.

Microchipping your pet is a good reminder. If you discover a lost pet, take it to a clinic to be microchipped. If you relocate or change numbers, update your microchip. Springer and Nugget had her number for seven years.

