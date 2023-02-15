Collin County jails a Dallas man on drug-related charges after finding 6,000 fentanyl pills in his car.

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, Eduardo Reyes is being detained in lieu of a $402,500 bond.

Texas' COLLIN COUNTY 6,000 fentanyl pills and a weapon were discovered inside a car belonging to a Dallas man during a traffic stop in Collin County, according to officials. He is now being charged.

Deputies and members of the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit (NTXCIU) conducted a traffic stop on Republic Drive and U.S. 75 in Plano on Friday, February 10, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, the driver, Eduardo Reyes, a resident of Dallas, gave his permission for a check of his car. The fentanyl pills and pistol were found during that search.

Reyes was subsequently taken to the Collin County Sheriff's Office and accused of producing or delivering a drug with a penalty group 1 threshold of 400 grams, according to authorities.

Sheriff Jim Skinner of Collin County issued a statement outlining his office's commitment to reducing fentanyl distribution. He remarked, in part, "This seizure underscores our continuous determination to use every tool and strategy at our disposal to assist in stemming the flow of this deadly poison from entering our communities."

This arrest follows recent reports of 10 overdoses, three of which involved teen fentanyl deaths, in the adjacent Texas city of Carrollton. From September 2022 through February 2023, overdoses occurred. Two adults were detained and put on trial.

Following that report, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted, "The fentanyl crisis wreaking havoc on our nation has tragic repercussions. The lethal fentanyl has claimed the lives of kids in too many Texas families. Their loss won't go unnoticed.

According to Abbott, Texas lawmakers seek to enact more stringent fentanyl sentences.